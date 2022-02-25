Big Brother Todrick Hall In Hiding After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Fans TRASH His Deceptive Gameplay!

Todrick Hall has gone into hiding after fans dragged him on social media over his deceptive gameplay on Celebrity Big Brother.

Todrick Hall, 36, cancelled all scheduled interviews after a near-unanimous loss in Wednesday’s finale and has seemingly gone missing from the public amid harsh fan backlash.

The YouTuber’s name has been trending consistently on Twitter for weeks amid a social media bloodbath over his manipulative moves on the CBS reality series.

Season 3 winner Miesha Tate, third-place finisher, Cynthia Bailey, and America’s Favorite Houseguest, Carson Kressley all went forward with their interviews as planned but Todrick Hall refused to leave his dressing room after the live finale.

Twitter did not hold back and unleashed harsh criticism towards the singer.

“National todrick hall slander since yesterday, I LOVE IT HERE!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“RIP Todrick Hall. He’s not dead, but his career is,” another echoed after Hall repeatedly boasted about being a “Big Brother” superfan.

“Seeing Todrick Hall finally get canceled I’ve been waiting for this day,” a third viewer tweeted.

The hashtag “#TodrickExposedParty” also trended on Twitter Thursday morning.

One person wrote, “You would think if Todrick had really been burglarized he would be more sensitive to Shanna and her home invasion and not use that terrifying thing against her. That wasn’t game, that wasn’t entertaining, he is a low down dirty excuse of a human.”

Another fan who believes Shanna Moakler was robbed by Hall tweeted, “Todrick tonight when he finds out that everyone hates him and loves Shanna #CBBUS3 #TodrickExposedParty.”

Someone shared, “Todrick “won” the title of AMERICA’S LEAST FAVORITE HOUSEGUEST with 52% of the vote!”

“I am living for the jury’s reaction during Todrick’s speech. He has no clue@how hated he is #CBB3 #TodrickExposedParty #rhoa,” Another fan wrote.

Todrick Hall’s former housemates roasted him during the finale jury vote — Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick and Todd Bridges did not shy away from making their feelings about him known.

“One of your favorite movies is ‘Wizard of Oz,’ but you’ve forgotten that we can see behind the curtain, so I’m going to choose the lesser of two evils,” Mellencamp, 40, said before casting her ballot for Tate, 35.

“The one thing that this vote ensures is that I will not ever have to hear your voice again,” said Moakler, 46.

“I came into this house and tried to leave with integrity, so this is for my son,” said Kirkpatrick, 50, taking aim at Hall for previously saying his son would be embarrassed by him.

“I hope you realize that playing this game and winning, it’s definitely [about] doing it a good way and not talking bad about people that are already gone,” Bridges, 56, added.

After host, Julie Chen announced Tate as the winner, the cast was very reluctant to congratulate the winner and runner-up.

“You can all get up. You don’t have to stay in your seats,” said Chen, 52.

Mellencamp, Moakler and Kirkpatrick noticeably stayed put, however, as the rest of their co-stars walked over to hug Tate and Hall, who won $250,000 and $50,000 to the second place winner.

