Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Drag Robyn For Claiming Kody And Christine ‘Didn’t Try’ To Save Their Marriage!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Robyn Brown has been hit by a wave of fan backlash, after the Sister Wives star accused Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine Brown, of giving up on her marriage without a fight.

Fans know that Christine announced her split from Kody in November, after a 25-year spiritual marriage. Robyn blasted Christine during the recently aired Sister Wives: One-On-One tell-all special, for “not even trying” to make their contentious relationship work.

Reddit users sounded off amid the TLC drama, labeling Robyn, who has long been considered Kody’s favorite wife, “self-absorbed.”

The thread starter wrote that Robyn, who the person called “just as egocentric as Kody,” might be even worse than the polygamous patriarch.

“She seems to have this idea that everyone adores her without putting forth the effort & nurturing that is required in healthy relationships/friendships/families,” the poster wrote.

“She mentions this notion of ‘I wanted the family’ but what I really think she’s implying is that she feels like entitled to have the family,” the viewer added. “I was never a huge Robyn-hater but I can now say I find her to be sooo problematic & inconsiderate.”

Others immediately sounded off in defense of Christine, pointing out that her decision was likely well thought out after spending so many years in relationship with Kody.

“So inconsiderate!!” one fan chimed in. “She refuses to acknowledge that Christine and Kody were having serious marital issues. When she said Christine and Kody didn’t ‘try’ to fix their relationship, that was just disrespectful.”

Another viewer pointed out that Robyn had never successfully blended with the Brown family from the start.

“Robyn is all about Robyn and her kids. She has never really integrated into this family and that is on one else’s fault but hers,” the user said. “She has always considered herself the star of the show. She wasn’t and isn’t she is despicable.”

Another viewer noted that the turmoil “opened my eyes to the real Robyn. I really dislike her. She actually brainwashes her kids against the other wives and their kids.”

It’s worth noting that Janelle Brown did not agree with Robyn’s assessment and stated that Kody and Christine did, in fact, work hard to save their marriage.

Robyn, who shed a few tears during the sit-down, called Christine ending things with Kody “a waste.”

“Because there’s two functioning people that could figure it out and I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried to fix it,” Robyn told host, Sukanya Krishnan.

“I am frustrated and angry and and devastated by Christine’s choice,” Robyn said.

She added—”I have been wanting to have a close relationship with her for years. Divorce just breaks everything up. It’s just hard.”

Christine recently landed a spinoff TLC web series, which will feature the mom of six whipping up recipes in the kitchen. The series will be called Cooking With Just Christine and will give the TLC star an opportunity to share her love of cooking with fans.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips