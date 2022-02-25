Celebrity News Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, Arrested For Domestic Violence After Disturbing Video Post!

Matthew Rondeau has been arrested on domestic violence charges after posting a disturbing video about girlfriend, Shanna Moakler.

Matthew and Shanna have had their share of relationship troubles this year. Rondeau was arrested this week over felony domestic violence charges after he posted a nasty video about Shanna on his Instagram. In the four-minute clip, the 28-year-old said, “Quote me on it, this is f—king done. I have never been disrespected and so f—king humiliated my entire life.” Matthew added that Shanna had been unfaithful to him throughout their relationship.

In the video he posted, Matthew was visibly upset at Shanna and even called her a “whore” at one point. Rondeau said at the end of the clip, “She ain’t over Travis. She ain’t over anything. She’s a complete fabrication of life. And no, I’m not f—king drunk, I am on nothing. I’m completely heartbroken … You will never see me again. It’s over because I’m never going to talk to her again. I just want you to know who she is.”

After the video went viral online, a source close to Moakler reached out to UsWeekly to clear things up about Matthew’s claims. “Matthew is spinning the story. She would never sleep with a married man. The thought of it is ridiculous. She wasn’t cheating on Matthew.” Rondeau had accused Shanna of sleeping at a neighbor’s house while filming the video and also talking to married couples.

Matthew was arrested on Thursday, February 24 by the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked and taken to LAPD Valley Jail where his bail has been set at $50,000. After the altercation, a rep close to Moakler reached out to InTouch with a statement: “Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shanna, she is OK and survived this traumatic experience. Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully, the police saved her from harm’s way, and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is give her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Shanna and Matthew haven’t had the smoothest relationship since they began dating in 2020. The couple broke up in 2021 after Shanna’s daughter, Alabama, spoke out against them. Alabama, 16, said that Matthew was not only awful to her mother but was also cheating on her. Both of Shanna Moakler’s kids have been open about their feelings towards Mathew and Shanna.

