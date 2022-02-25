Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s Social Media Antics Have Caused ‘Emotional Distress’ Amid Divorce — ‘Desires To End Marriage!

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West is causing her emotional distress with his recent antics when she only desires to end their marriage.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and since then, the two have been going through a messy divorce. Court documents obtained by In Touch reveal that Kim cited her reasons for divorce as Kanye’s behavior has caused her nothing but emotional distress. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also noted that Kanye has been spreading false information about their co-parenting agreement to his millions of fans.

In the documents, Kim says she is at a point where nothing can be done to fix their marriage, although Kanye doesn’t want to accept it. Kim, 41, wrote, “I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.” Kim and Kanye have four children together who they now co-parent. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and their youngest, Psalm, who is 2 years old. The KKW Beauty founder signed the court documents on Wednesday, February 23 while in Italy.

Kim stated in the documents that she wanted the divorce because she wanted relief from Kanye’s bitterness and unhappiness. The socialite revealed that she had asked Kanye to keep their divorce private but he did the opposite. She continued, “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co parenting our children.”

The court documents also revealed that Kim and Kanye signed a prenup in May 2014. Since the two stars have made a significant amount of money since their marriage, this means they will keep their assets. So Kanye’s only reason not to want a divorce is because he won’t let Kim go. Kim’s recent court filing comes after Kanye called out the reality star’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

When Pete joined Instagram recently, Kanye fans flooded his comment section with hate and called him “Skete.” The trolling got so bad that Pete had to deactivate his Instagram account. Ye took credit for his fans’ behavior and posted it to his page. He wrote, “Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips