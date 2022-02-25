Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Lets Daughter Sophia Get WHAT Pierced?

Teen Mom alum, Farrah Abraham, celebrated her daughter’s birthday by allowing her to get her nose pierced!

Farrah’s favorite person in the world has to be her daughter, Sophia. So it was no surprise to fans that the former reality star went all out to celebrate Sophia’s first teen birthday. During her 13th birthday on February 23, Farrah took her daughter to get a septum piercing. The teen documented the process on a video she posted to her Instagram, with the caption, “I got my septum piercing for my birthday!!”

Sophia Abraham added she was thrilled at how the piercing turned out. The 13-year-old also bragged about being the first person in the family to get a septum piercing at such a young age. She ended her post with tags like #bestdayever #memories and #birthday. Farrah commented on her daughter’s post. “SOPHIA THE FIRST. The first 13-year-old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!”

Farrah was so excited to share with fans how she pulled off her daughter’s epic birthday party. She surprised Sophia with a punk-rock-inspired cake that featured disco balls. To make her birthday even more memorable, Farrah got a cameo from the Island Boys who gave Sophia a birthday shout out! Farrah, 30, posted several photos from the beautiful celebration. She captioned it, “Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13-year-old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!”

Fans of the former Teen Mom star loved everything about Sophia’s birthday. They flooded her comment section with love. One user said, “Happy birthday Sophia. You have the best mommy in the world for supporting your wishes and letting you express yourself.” However, some fans did have mixed feelings about Farrah allowing her 13-year-old daughter to get a septum piercing. Another fan commented on Farrah’s post, “Wow looks terrible, next first tattoo at 13 or 14.. good luck! Still praying for someone…help this teen. Her mother needs parenting classes. I mean honestly she’s not your sister.” Somebody else wrote, “Rock for brains, I say.”

Many fans agreed that 13 was too young for Sophia to get a septum piercing and her mother should have not allowed it. Sophia has expressed her happiness—so, long as the teen had a great 13th birthday party.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips