Teen Mom Fans Rip Into Jenelle Evans For Allowing 7-Year-Old Son To Rap About Drugs!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Jenelle Evans was slammed by harsh fan backlash after she allowed her 7-year-old son to publicly rap about drugs, despite the former Teen Mom 2 star’s past battle with heroin addiction.

The mom of three has admitted that she used heroin up to five times a day, during the height of her addiction. Jenelle, 29, has been clean for years, but that didn’t stop fans from calling her out after she shared a clip of her son lip-synching to a song that references drugs in its lyrics. Jenelle posted a video of her son, Kaiser, singing along with “We Set the Trends” performed by Jim Jones and Migos. The MTV alum captioned her post “Kaiser’s favorite song,” adding a laughing emoji.

Many of Jenelle’s followers found the lyrics “inappropriate” for the 7-year-old, as they mention drugs several times. The video made the rounds on Reddit, where Jenelle was thrashed for her questionable parenting decision.

“Isn’t this an inappropriate song for his age however? I wonder how Nathan feels about these type of lyrics,” one Reddit user said, bringing Kaiser’s dad, Nathan Griffith into the dialogue.

“He is too young to be listening to that,” another noted.

Some of Jenelle’s followers tied the mother/son video to Jenelle’s past battle with drugs.

Jenelle spoke out about her rocky past in her 2017 memoir, ‘Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.’

The former reality teen admitted that her “first trip was amazing.”

“Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked,” she wrote.

Jenelle was able to overcome her addiction issues after checking into a rehab center in New Jersey. She has admitted to smoking pot with her husband, David Eason, but has denied any hard drug usage.

Jenelle has three children, Jace, 12, whose father, Andrew Lewis, remains absent from his son’s life, Kaiser, and the daughter she shares with Eason, Ensley, 5.

In September, Jenelle credited her mother, Barbara Evans, when a fan praised her for beating her drug addiction.

“For all of our problems, I owe her for what she did that day. I called her and told her what kind of trouble I was in, and how I needed help,” she wrote.

Fans know that Barbara took on the role of Jace’s legal guardian amid Jenelle’s struggles. The mother/daughter duo’s contentious relationship was often featured on the MTV show.

Jenelle’s controversial social media post comes after her husband, David Eason, was blasted by fans after he posted a TikTok video that revealed the former MTV dad showing off his gun in the presence of his kids.

David responded to a commenter who said that it was unusual for people to carry firearms. To prove the person wrong, Eason filmed himself having dinner with the gun at his hip while his kids smiled in the background. He also filmed himself with a rifle propped up by the couch, and alongside a handgun in the bathroom. In another clip, David was seen driving to work with a gun on the seat beside him.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips