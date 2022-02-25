Teen Mom David Eason Bashes Farrah Abraham For Hawking Jarred Poop!

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, slammed former Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, for selling her poop online. Farrah announced her new product last month, calling the jarred feces “blessings” in a “lucky jar.”

Farrah’s father, Michael, gushed over his daughter in a recent interview, praising the MTV alum for putting out a past sex tape, calling the controversial project “an accomplishment.”

David wasted no time in mocking Farrah’s dad on Twitter.

“He didn’t know she poops in little bottles and sells it online?” David sarcastically asked. “I guess that makes me a Saint for selling leather and knives.”

David included a link to the article in which Michael defended Farrah against online trolls while bragging about her success. The grandfather debated one critic who insisted that the former reality star’s “porn tape” was “not a big accomplishment.”

“Really it is… She made lemonade out of a ‘lemon’ situation,” Michael argued. “And made more than both Kim K and Paris Hilton tapes… and that was over 10 years ago.”

Michael quipped—”Grow up… move on… we have.”

The young mother released an X-rated tape titled “Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom,” in 2013.

Farrah, who was an original “Teen Mom,” was fired from the MTV series after it was revealed that she was hawking pornographic content on her OnlyFans account.

Last month, Farrah revealed that her newest entrepreneurial endeavor was “selling her own poop in a jar.”

She filmed a video inside her bathroom, explaining how she preserved the smell of her excrement, by using saran wrap and cotton balls. Farrah’s video was released shortly after “90 Day Fiancé” alum, Stephanie Matto, shared that she was raking in $70k a week by selling her own farts sealed inside jars.

“I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different. It’s almost like a novelty item!” Stephanie told Buzzfeed, at the time.

Farrah, 30, has received lots of negative feedback for her questionable parenting decisions. Many followers regularly call out the ex MTV star for allowing her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, to “grow up way too fast.”

Sophia is often snapped in makeup, fake nails and mature clothing. Farrah opened a floodgate of online criticism after the young teen shared a video while getting her “birthday wish” inside a piercing salon.

“SOPHIA THE FIRST. The first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true!” Farrah commented on the post. ”Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!”

Online reactions flooded the post, slamming Farrah’s seemingly subpar parenting skills.

“Dude she’s still a baby!” one poster wrote.

“Where is it even legal for a 13-year-old to get their nose pierced?! So irresponsible,” another wondered.

“WAY TOO YOUNG FOR THAT. Someone save this girl,” another user remarked.

