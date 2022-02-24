Married To Medicine Toya and Anila Make Peace After Bitter Feud As ‘Married to Medicine’ Filming Season Wraps!

Married to Medicine cast-mates, Toya Bush-Harris and Anila Sajja, have made peace.

Toya and Anila, who were once both friends and neighbors, fell out during Season 8 after Toya accused Anila of not paying her hairstylist and makeup artist on time. Toya had professional relationships with the artists and felt that they were mistreated by her friend. Anila felt attacked by Toya and accused her of spreading the story throughout the neighborhood to paint her in a negative light. Anila went on to form friendships with Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb, which only drove the duo further apart, due to Toya’s sporadic conflicts with both women. While the pair appeared to make amends during the Season 8 reunion, Toya and Anila’s beef spilled over into Season 9 filming season. Fans have even wondered if the leaked news of a cast altercation involved the feuding Bravo stars.

Recent action on social media appears to indicate that the cast has divided into two groups. Anila has been seen spending time with Heavenly, Quad, Dr. Jackie Walters, Kari Wells, and newcomer, Audra Curry. Toya has been spending more of her time with Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

However, on Tuesday, both Toya and Anila hopped on Twitter to assure fans that they were on good terms as Season 9 filming season wrapped.

“Expect the unexpected.. And NOW it’s a wrap on season 9! 😂❤️ #Married2Med” Anila wrote on Twitter over a pic snapped with Toya.

Toya posted the same double selfie, tweeting—“Yes indeed… Ms. Self Reflection & Ms. Honesty played us a visit … #season9 #Married2Med #grownwoman #MondayMotivation”

Anila made headlines just before Christmas when she took to Instagram to report that her home had been burglarized.

The reality star explained that the family discovered that items were missing after returning home from an evening out.

“On Sunday, 12/19/21, after an evening out with my family, we returned home only to find out we had been robbed of our sense of security and valuables,” the Atlanta blogger wrote.

Anila continued—”Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations.”

The 42-year-old shared that she and her family felt “violated” after the break-in and claimed that the local authorities had launched an investigation. The mom of two encouraged her fans and followers to “watch your surroundings and be very vigilant.”

“I truly believe this was planned and my house was watched,” Anila added. “I have security cameras all around my home, and I’m in a guarded gated community.”

The Married to Medicine star ended her message with one hash-tagged word— “#ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Anila captioned her post — ”My family is safe. Be careful out there. Love you all.”

Anila, who is married to plastic surgeon, Dr. Kiran Sajja, joined the Bravo series as a full-time cast member for Season 8. The couple shares two children.

