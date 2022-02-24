Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Alum Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter ‘Traumatized’ By Medical Crisis!

RHONY alum, Bethenny Frankel, opened up about her daughter’s health after her recent medical crisis.

Bethenny shared a video on her TikTok where she spoke about how traumatized her daughter is after a health scare. The former Real Housewives of New York star suffered an allergic reaction while on a vacation dinner last Saturday night. Bethenny went on a vacation dinner with Bryn, 11. Before she got her meal, Bethenny made sure to tell the servers that she was deathly allergic to fish.

According to People, the staff at the restaurant didn’t pay that close attention to the star’s food after the warning. “I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different. And I then asked a server — who was scared to tell me what was in it — and I got very serious, ‘What is in this?’ And in fact, it was fish.” Bethenny continues to say on her TikTok th1at by the time they realized it was fish, it was too late.

Due to her allergic reaction, Frankel had to go to a nearby hospital to receive multiple shots. Her daughter, Bryn, who was with her the whole time, was traumatized by the experience. “It’s just a lot of responsibility for her to feel to think about having to administer an EpiPen,” Bethenny said. The RHONY alum also said the worst part about the whole ordeal was Bryn staying up worried while she slept.

Bethenny also opened up on Twitter about how the allergy incident affected her daughter. Despite being so young, Bryn was forced to grow up at that moment and be there for her mother. The 51-year-old told fans the incident made Bryn learn to be safe and know what to do in times of crises. Since she was on a trip at the time, Frankel also advised her fans to always have a med plan while traveling.

Frankel even encouraged her fans to always be ready during a crisis, especially if they also have a medical crisis. Bethenny wrote, “If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen and an antihistamine with you. Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy and order something vegan, mistakes can happen.” This could have happened to anyone and fans were just happy that Bethenny Frankel was able to treat her allergy before it got too serious.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips