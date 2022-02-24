19 Kids and Counting Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Update After Son Undergoes Evaluation Test: He’s ‘Falling a Little Behind!’

Joy-Anna shared an update with fans about her son, Gideon’s learning after he underwent an evaluation.

Joy-Anna uploaded a few videos to her family’s YouTube channel, where she told fans how Gideon is doing with his education. Joy-Anna had earlier expressed that she felt her 3-year old son was falling a little behind. In the first video, the former Counting On star said they had scheduled a screening test for Gideon since she had a few concerns about his learning.

Joy-Anna said, “I feel as if he’s just a little bit behind. I know it’s not great to compare him to other kids, but at the same time, I can kinda compare a little bit.” Not only that, but Joy-Anna also noticed Gideon is not talking as well as he should for his age. The 24-year-old continued, “I’ve noticed he still doesn’t know all of his numbers, which we’ve practiced quite a bit.”

In the second video, she shared with fans the test results. Joy-Anna went over the evaluation with an employee of Regional Therapy Services. The employee said Gideon has a multitude of strengths in his developmental abilities, like his expressive language. Even though Gideon’s recent evaluation gave some insight into his learning ability, a more in-depth evaluation would offer more.

The RTS employee also added, “It might be just good to get the full evaluation and get that plan and see what all the things are that he’s missing and give you an idea of what things you can do at home.” Austin and Joy-Anna seem to be on the right track with Gideon’s education. Joy-Anna loves to share parent-related content with her fans on social media.

The former TLC star explained she wanted moms to know they have an option if they think their kids are falling behind in either speech, learning, or in general. Fans replied in Joy-Anna’s comment section, applauding her for taking good care of Gideon. One fan wrote, “I’m a Mama as well going through the process of getting my little one the help she needs. It’s so nice to not go through it alone. Thank you for sharing.” Another user said, “Did the same thing for my son at age 2, he was non verbal he is now 4 and thriving. Early intervention is really important. Good job,Joy!”

