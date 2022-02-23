Celebrity News Wendy Williams Feels Betrayed By Sherri Shepherd & Seeking Legal Action Over Firing!

The Wendy Williams Show is officially cancelled and has been replaced with Sherri Shepherd’s new show but Wendy Williams is reportedly not taking the news too well and possibly seeking legal action.

“Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn’t right and Wendy isn’t going to take this,” sources tell Radar. “She is considering legal action against her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd.”

As reported, Wendy Williams is battling serious health issues and has been missing from her daytime talk show since July of 2021. Recent reports claimed that Wendy is suffering from the effects of early-onset dementia and her bank agrees.

According to the source, Wendy is not happy with Sherri Shepherd replacing her and feels betrayed.

“Sherri was supposed to be a friend filling in for Wendy while she was sick, but instead, Sherri stabbed Wendy in the back. If anyone thinks Wendy is going to disappear without a fight they are a fool,” the snitch revealed.

Debmar-Mercury, the television syndication company that owns the Wendy Williams Show released a statement Tuesday confirming Wendy Williams departure:

“We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Despite the cordial farewell statement, a source tells Radar that Wendy wants to be compensated for getting axed while on sick leave. “You can’t just fire someone after a decade because they are sick,” added a friend who could not produce a single law prohibiting what has occurred.

“Wendy has been reading the news where Chris Cuomo is suing CNN for $60 million and Megyn Kelly got $60 million when she was kicked out of NBC. Knowing Wendy, she will think she can get the same amount too. This is going to get ugly. She was hired because of her big mouth, well now that big mouth is going to bite the hand that fed her.”

Sherri Shepherd emerged as the lead guest hosts on the show, filling in on a regular basis for Williams since the beginning of the 13th season as the veteran talk show host took time off to recover from a variety of health issues.

