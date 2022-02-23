Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Headed For ‘RHOA’ Chopping Block — To Be Replaced By Jeannie Mai!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently wrapped filming season, and Season 14 looks promising, according to a new report by MTO News. Fans know that last season was dissed by critical fans and that producers reportedly used the off-season to strategize how to boost lackluster ratings.

The outlet spoke to a show producer who claimed that this season promises to be the best in years. However, it appears that producers also want to upgrade the cast with a new “big star” cast member, and give one “boring” RHOA veteran the boot.

Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Kandi Burruss will join comeback RHOA star, Sheree Whitfield, and newcomer, Sanya Richards-Ross, for the upcoming season. The production source claimed that Kandi and Sanya were underwhelming during filming season.

“Sheree and Marlo are the stars of this season. Drew brought the drama, and so did Kenya. But Sanya and Kandi are on the chopping block,” the producer told the outlet.

“Kandi was boring this season, and she’s the highest-paid Housewife,” the insider continued. “She’s gone after this season.”

The production snitch also dished that they had set their sights on Jeannie Mai, who currently stars on “The Real.”

Jeannie and her husband, Jeezy, split their time between Atlanta, where they maintain a home, and Los Angeles, where Jeannie films the chat show.

Jeannie is expected to appear during Season 14, as a guest of Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph, who renew their vows halfway through the season. Keri Hilson, Claudia Jordan, Nivea, Jeannie Mai (with Jeezy), and Chilli all attended the filmed event.

Producers reportedly loved Jeannie’s energy and on-camera skills so much that they are purportedly negotiating with her team to cast her for next season.

Meanwhile, Kandi recently revealed that she hit a bump while filming the upcoming season—perhaps hinting at a brewing cast feud. The reality star spilled that she went off on one of her cast-mates while filming Season 14, during a January Amazon Live session.

Kandi said—“So we will be filming RHOA into February, for a couple more weeks. And listen, it’s interesting. I bumped heads with someone real bad, real bad last week. I can’t tell you who it is cause I got in trouble already for telling y’all little things happening during filming. But yes, I got into it real, real bad. They had me talking real crazy to them, you know?”

Kandi admitted that she regretted what she said during the clearly dramatic cast conflict.

“Oh, please forgive me when you hear some of the stuff I said out my mouth,” she said. “It was terrible! I was upset, I was mad. They was talking crazy to me too now so it wasn’t one-sided, to be clear. It wasn’t just me. But y’all just gonna have to wait until the show airs for you to see it cause I’m not telling you ahead of time who it was so…”

