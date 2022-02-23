Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Dragged For Saying She Needs a ‘BREAK’ from Daughter Sophia!

Former Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham, is getting dragged by fans again for her statement about her daughter, Sophia.

Farrah Abraham is coming under fire again when it comes to showing how she parents her daughter, Sophia Abraham. The past few months have been filled with a lot of backlash from fans when it comes to what Farrah allows Sophia to do. It is even hard to imagine she once wanted a break from her daughter. In a resurfaced video, Farrah says she needs a break from her daughter who, at the time, was only 4 years old.

The former MTV star spoke about her daughter saying, “It’s healthy that we have a break. She has her own life and is doing her own thing, and I’m doing mine.” Fans on Reddit watched the old clip and dragged Farrah for her comments. One fan said, “It’s interesting to me, because she could have easily spun this as – it’s really tough, but this is the best way to provide for my child right now – but instead her brain told her to say this.” Another fan noted how different their relationship is now since they do almost everything together.

Many of Farrah Abraham’s fans made fun of the star by referencing her old quotes. One user wrote, ”They’re both going to work on themselves and plan to regroup in fall.” Another fan said, “Not many people know this but social distancing was actually discovered by Farrah Abraham back in 2013.” However, this is not the first time Farrah has been criticized for how she raises her daughter Sophia.

Farrah came under fire recently for allowing Sophia to wear huge fake nails on New Year’s Eve. The two were celebrating on a balcony in Hollywood when Farrah took a video to show off Sophia’s new look. She captioned the clip, “We’re wishing you a happy New Year from Hollywood. Happy 2022.” Instead of celebrating with the star, fans were outraged that she allowed her daughter to wear ‘grown’ nails for the holiday when she is only 12 years old. Another user said Sophia looked so uncomfortable with the nails.

They also blasted Farrah for allowing Sophia to dye her hair purple. Fans argued the color was too much of a drastic change for a child. When Sophia showed off her purple look on TikTok, one fan sounded off saying, “She’s going to need so much therapy.” Fans and viewers alike it seems are always bashing the mother and daughter for something online.

