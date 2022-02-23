Celebrity News Cardi B Responds to Tasha K Claiming She Can’t Pay $4 Million Judgement: ‘B*tch Better Have My Money!’

Cardi B dismissed the notion that Tasha K might not have the $4 million she owes her after the blogger weighed in on the rapper’s court victory.

As reported last month—A federal jury in Atlanta awarded $4 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against celebrity gossip blogger, Latasha Kebe, who is known on YouTube as “Tasha K.” Cardi B claimed that Tasha, 39, posted videos falsely stating that the Grammy-winning artist had contracted herpes, used cocaine, and engaged in prostitution.

Cardi, 29, was awarded $1 million in general damages which included—“pain and suffering and/or repetitional injury.” The rapper was also awarded a little over $1.3 million in attorney fees, $1 million in punitive damages from Tasha and an additional $500k from Kebe Studios. Cardi initially received $250,000 for medical expenses, but updated reports alleged that the figure was reduced to $25,000. The $1.25 million damages verdict combined with the other awards means that Tasha and her company, Kebe Studios, owe Cardi over $4 million.

On Monday, Tasha sat for an interview with Social Society, where she was asked by co-host, Kendra G, about the status of the money she owes to the hitmaker.

“Do you even have that amount of money to pay in this lawsuit? Like, is Tasha K worth that amount of money to pay that?” Kendra asked.

“I ain’t got it,” Tasha remarked, which caused both of the ladies to break out in laughter.

“Listen, I ain’t got it. I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for the money. I ain’t got it,” the YouTuber reiterated.

“But listen,” she continued. “We have business and things in place that takes care of things like this. Now, of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now.”

Tasha confirmed that she was appealing the judgment, and Kendra pressed for details.

“So that is true? You’re not trying to pay that $4 million?” Kendra asked.

“Nah, nah, nah. That’s for the appellate courts,” Tasha replied.

“Who tryna pay $4 million? Who?!” she asked, whipping her head around. “You got it? Lemme borrow it!”

Kendra pointed out that Tasha was likely raking in “big checks” from her YouTube show, “UnWine with Tasha K.”

“It’s good, but I got two children,” Tasha replied.

Cardi responded to the interview on Twitter, where she ignored Tasha’s excuses.

“This is a game but trust imma come for everything,” the rapper tweeted, adding— “BBHMM.”

“BBHMM” refers to the 2015 Rihanna hit, “Bi**h Better Have My Money.”

Cardi testified during the trial that Tasha’s allegations led to emotional distress and anxiety that caused the mom of two to feel “extremely suicidal.”

“Only an evil person could do that s–t,” she told the court, adding that her marriage suffered amid the ordeal.

The judge ordered Cardi’s medical records to be turned over, which confirmed that the rapper did not have herpes, as Tasha alleged.

