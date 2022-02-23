Below Deck ‘Below Deck’ Alum Returns In ‘Down Under’ Spinoff!

A familiar face from the Below Deck franchise is returning to the newest spinoff series and fans couldn’t be happier.

Peacock dropped a trailer of the latest Below Deck spinoff series, ‘Down Under’‘ last week, and it already has fans talking. The new show, which is set to begin on March 17, features a fan favorite from the yachting franchise. The Below Deck Down Under trailer features Aesha Scott who had previously taken a break from yachting. Viewers were happy to see Aesha back on the show since her time as second stew on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Many remember Aesha for her bubbly personality and humor and are hoping she will bring her uniqueness back to the yachting series. Now, the New Zealand native has been promoted on Down Under and she is the yacht’s chief stew. After the trailer, Scott posted the great news to her more than 400k Instagram followers. She said, “THE DAY IS FINALLY HEEEEEERE!!!!!!!! I am soooo so excited to officially let you guys know that I’ll be your CHIEF STEW for the brand new series BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER!!!!!!”

Former Below Deck stars, Hannah Ferrier and Julia D’albert, reacted to Aesha’s return. Hannah put red hearts on her post along with the caption, “Congratulations my little ray of sunshine! So proud of you.” Most viewers were also excited in Aesha’s comment section. One user said, “Congratulations! You will make a BRILLIANT chief stew. You have the best personality. I look forward this!!” Another fan wrote, “omg there is another bloody spin off with our favorite person.”

From what fans could see in the trailer, Aesha Scott’s personality will be put to the test by her fellow crew members and the season’s guests. The Below Deck series is known for having its fair share of drama, including arguments and love triangles, so it will be interesting to see how Aesha will handle everything as the new Chief Stew. The upcoming season will be full of fun activities for the guests like scuba diving, snorkeling, and other water activities.

Below Deck Down Under will be having a large number of new crew members, however, some familiar faces like Tumi Mhlongo, Benny Crawley, Magda Ziomek will make an appearance. There were also rumors that Below Deck season 3 chef, Leon Walker, and former star, Hannah Ferrier, will be on the new spin-off series.

