Real Housewives of New York Andy Cohen Promises To Set Up ‘BDSY’ Captain Glenn Shephard With Eboni K. Williams!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Andy Cohen is playing matchmaker for Below Deck Sailing Yacht captain, Glenn Shephard. On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo host suggested that he set up the captain with a “Real Housewife” and asked him for his top pick.

Andy, who implied that he had already discussed the idea with Glenn, mentioned Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Heather Gay, and Real Housewives of New York City star, Eboni K. Williams.

“I want to set you up with a real housewife,” Andy said, which invited lots of studio audience applause. “I think we talked Eboni. I think we talked about Heather Gay. Do you have your eyes on anybody?”

Captain Glenn perked up when Andy brought up Eboni, but noted that it would be difficult to keep up with any of the single reality stars.

Glenn said—“If you could hook me up with Eboni, that would be awesome.”

“I can,” Andy said, as Glenn laughed, adding— “I’m going to get myself in trouble.”

Fans know that Eboni’s future on the battered Bravo franchise remains a question mark. In January, Deux Moi reported that the show was on track for a comeback, as it appeared that the network was “slowly” working to revive the big city franchise for Season 14.

The January report claimed that Bravo was looking to shake up the current cast, after Season 13 ended in a ratings crash and a canceled reunion series. The network appeared committed to revamping the once-popular franchise after a disastrous season, according to the report.

“RHONY season 14 is slowly (emphasis on slowly) starting to take shape,” an insider revealed.

A source dished that fans should expect to see only three current cast members return for Season 14 and only one or two of them will be veteran RHONY stars.

“At the moment 3 from the current cast of 6 are potentially coming back,” the tipster claimed. “Expect 1 or 2 OG/Vet returns and 2-3 newbies!”

According to the outlet’s source—“NYC is back!!”

Meanwhile, Ramona Singer remains seemingly unfazed by the ongoing campaign to have her fired from the long-running Bravo franchise. Fan opinions heated up after the network axed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer, Jennie Nguyen.

Jennie Nguyen was fired last month over resurfaced racist social media posts. After the news broke, “Housewives” fans flooded social media demanding that the network fire Ramona Singer for allegedly making defamatory remarks towards Eboni K. Williams, the show’s first black cast member.

Ramona was hit by backslash the same month for repeatedly calling Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, by the name of Kenya’s co-star, Porsha Williams, while appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Porsha is not part of the RHUGT cast. Ramona was slammed for confusing one Black woman for another after the first two episodes premiered.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips