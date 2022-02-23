Celebrity News Andy Cohen Dragged For Paying Homage To Wendy Williams “She Is Toxic”

Andy Cohen paid homage to Wendy Williams after the talk show host’s daytime talk show was cancelled by the network. As reported, the time slot will be occupied by Sherri Shepherd’s new show.

“[Wendy], more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television: You can’t go to market and sell a show that is the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.’ She understands why this decision was made from a business standpoint, and Debmar-Mercury has assured her that if her health reached a point where she could host again and if her wish was to host again, she would return. on TV at the time,” a representative for Wendy Williams said.

The above statement was later refuted by Wendy Williams, who claims she did not authorize her PR manager to make the statement on her behalf.

Following the announcement, Andy Cohen shared a heartfelt tribute to Wendy Williams’ departure from television. During the February 22, 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen awarded the “Mazel of the Day” to his “friend,” Wendy Williams, to mixed reviews.

“Wendy Williams began her career in radio, honing her ability to ‘go there’ in interviews before taking daytime television by storm. No matter what was going on in the world, Wendy always made us feel like we were sitting at home, gossiping with friends,” Cohen began.

“She introduced herself as one of us, she wasn’t afraid to run into controversy rather than away from it. His burning opinions on hot topics were always a wild ride. If she wasn’t happy with you, by the way, she would let you know,” he continued.

“But the thing that always made Wendy happy was connecting directly with her audience. When it was time to pour piping hot tea, with a wink and a “how are you?” Wendy, you made a very hard job look easy. And we can’t wait to see you again on our screens when you feel like it. We love you, Wendy Williams. We love you Wendy,” Cohen concluded.

Most of the feedback Cohen received about his tribute was positive, but there were a number of people who disagreed with Cohen’s fond opinion of the gossip maven. Many subscribers of Cohen’s IG page weren’t thrilled with his comments about Williams.

“It’s me? I do not get it? I always thought she looked mean and not funny and a little out of character,” one person wrote.

“Wendy has said horrible things about people on her show over and over again. I’m glad your platform for hate is gone,” another person wrote.

“No, Andy, no. She was a bad gossip. What goes around comes around. Good trip,” read a third comment.

“The toxicity is gone,” added a fourth social media user.

“She is problematic on multiple fronts and toxic. She is a horrible person. She has been particularly cruel to LGBT. Why do you support her? Another comment read.

As reported, the highly acclaimed Wendy Williams Show will come to an end in June after 14 years on television.

Sherri Shepherd has finalized a deal to become the permanent host of the former Wendy Williams Show, and the show will be renamed.

Debmar-Mercury, the television syndication company that owns the Wendy Williams Show released a statement Tuesday confirming Williams departure:

“We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

