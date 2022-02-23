1000-LB Sisters 1000-Lb. Sisters: Who’s Footing The Bill For Tammy Slaton’s Rehab Stay?

1000-lb Sisters star, Tammy Slaton, has been in rehab voluntarily for a few months now, and now fans are wondering who has been paying for Tammy’s bill to stay there.

At the end of 1000-lb. Sisters season 3, fans got to see Tammy Slaton pick herself up and decide to check herself back into rehab. Tammy had gained a lot of weight during the previous season and was heading downhill. So going back to rehab, where she could be monitored and get the help she needs, was the family’s best choice. This is Tammy’s second time in rehab after she left the facility during the start of season 3.

When Tammy went the first time, TLC paid for her rehab bill. However, viewers have come to know TLC as a stingy network that doesn’t pay for everything concerning their personalities who appear on the network. So, who’s paying for the reality star’s rehab this time? According to Amy Halterman, the rehab bill is being footed by Tammy herself. In a recent interview, Amy let fans know that Tammy’s social security is the one that pays for her rehab. Since Tammy Slaton can not hold down a job due to her weight and health issues, she depends on financial assistance from her disability checks and her family.

TLC is known to be one of the lowest-paying networks when it comes to reality television. Amy also said that the average SSDI payment her sister gets, $1250 together with what the network pays her, is not enough for her stay at the Ohio rehab center. According to TvShowsAce, the sisters make roughly $5,000 per episode, so there is no way Tammy is paying for her own stay at the center; But neither is TLC. Amy said in a recent interview, “The show isn’t paying. That’s why I hear she doesn’t have a place to live because she can’t afford the rent. When she comes out she’ll stay with me for a little bit, as soon as we find a place she’ll go there.”

Before Tammy checked into rehab, she was staying with Amy Halterman. Now that Amy moved out of their 4-bedroom duplex, Tammy can not afford to pay the rent on her own. Since her finances are so unstable after her rehab stint, the 35-year-old star might have to stay with Amy and Michael since she will be homeless. Amy also told the media that Tammy moving in might be in the future since she might have to stay at the facility for a year or two until she gets better.

