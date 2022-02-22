Teen Mom ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason, Slammed For Flashing His GUN Around Kids!

Teen Mom star, David Eason, has been slammed by fans for waving his gun around his kids, Ensley and Keiser.

Former Teen Mom 2 stars, David Eason and Jenelle Evans, have come under fire again from fans for exposing their children to violence. In a recent TikTok video uploaded by David, he can be seen showing off his gun while in the presence of his kids, Ensley, 4, and Kaiser, 7. In the clip, David is responding to a comment by a user who said people who carry firearms are usually rare. To prove them wrong, Eason filmed himself having dinner with the gun at his hip while his kids smiled in the background. He also filmed himself with a rifle propped up by the couch, a handgun in the bathroom, and toilet. In another clip, David is driving to work with a gun on the seat beside him.

David, 33, thought posting the video to social media was a good idea. However, fans called him out for his stupid actions. When David’s TikTok was posted to MTV’s show fan page, @teenmomchatter fans flooded the comments. One user said, “He’s deranged. A permit to carry is ok in my book… but on your hip in your home and randomly placed throughout your house with children around? That’s just irresponsible and stupid. I hope he was joking, and if not child protective services should take these kids away. There’s more than enough proof for a case against him. What a goon.”

Most fans of the show agreed that David didn’t think before posting the video with his kids around. Another fan wrote, “Imagine being such a coward you have to take a gun when you use the toilet.” Somebody else pointed out in the comment section that David’s behavior is why he was removed from the show. They said, “Jenelle to mtv – “why can’t david come?” like she wonders why when this lurch of a man is her other half! Ugh”

David Eason had been fired by MTV for his homophobic rant on Twitter where he compared members of the LGBTQ community to dogs. At the time, Jenelle defended her husband and said he has no problem with those who belong to the LGBTQ community. Jenelle was also fired from Teen Mom when David shot their dog, Nugget. David had asserted that their family pet had become dangerous and needed to be put down since it nibbed at their daughter’s face. The shooting had led to their kids being taken temporarily by CPS, which fans think will happen again with David’s recent video.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips