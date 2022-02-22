Celebrity News Tamar Braxton Calls Out Ex-Husband, Vince, For Blocking Communication With Their Son, Logan!

Tamar Braxton’s fans chimed in with opinions after the singer sounded off amid a struggle to connect with her son, during a recent Livestream. The former Braxton Family Values star walked away from the reality show in 2020 amid a mental health battle that threatened to end her life but continues to make headlines as she works to peacefully co-parent with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

In her latest Instagram Live session, Tamar ordered her 8-year-old son to pick up a phone and call his mother.

“What’s happening, y’all?” Tamar said. “I’m going live right now because I have been calling my son all day long and it seems like this is the only way to get Logan Vincent Herbert on this phone. So I’m sure he’s going to be coming on live soon, and I need you to call your mother. Stop playing with me.”

Trina Braxton hopped on the Livestream before Tamar questioned why any ex would prohibit their children from communicating with the other parent. Tamar shared that she believed that Vince had intentionally blocked her from speaking with her son.

Tamar said—“My question is this, why do baby daddies and baby mommas think it’s okay to block you while they got your child? What’s that? Who told you that? I can’t call Vince, I’m blocked. Okay? There you have it.”

Tamar and Vince split in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in 2019. They went through a rumor-riddled breakup, but have seemingly enjoyed success in co-parenting their son. Vince also shared public support for his ex-wife after she endured a nasty breakup from ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Tamar’s fans were split in reaction to the revealing IG Live session—with some followers understanding her plight and others calling her out for seemingly bashing her ex. Tamar set the record straight and made it clear that she and Vince remain on good terms.

“No, we’re not bashing. Listen, my baby daddy is my cousin. Okay? Just like families, we argue and fight. We don’t get along…I probably was calling too much but I only got one,” Tamar said. “I’m going to call my son 13,000 times a day. There you have it.”

Tamar made headlines in November when she revealed that her Calabasas home had been broken into—by someone she knew. The reality TV personality described the invasion at 2:30 a.m. writing that a “broken, bum a** man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only.”

Tamar, who was not at home at the time of the break-in, asked for prayers for the culprit. The television host wrote that the thief took a safe from her residence—“not a Birkin, not a computer, not one of Logan’s game systems, but he only went through my drawers, broke mirrors turned my bed upside down and took my safe.”

The former WeTv star clarified that she was not angry over the stolen property.

“You did not break me,” Tamar wrote. “You did not violate me. What your broken broke a** don’t realize that God gave me that home and EVERY single thing in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of those things.”

“God personally put the pieces of my life back together again. So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!!” she added.

