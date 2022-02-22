Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown’s 2022 Net Worth Revealed!

Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s 2022 net worth has been revealed and the reality star makes a good amount of money compared to his wives on the show.

Sister Wives has been on air since September 2010. The TLC reality show is about Kody Brown and his wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, and former wife, Christine Brown. Before the show, they all had jobs, however, these days Kody and his wives make most of their income from their reality show and side hustles.

Since Kody Brown has four wives and 18 kids, fans always wonder where he gets the money to take care of his family. Viewers have noted that Kody always complains about his financial problems. Kody worked as an online ad salesman before he became a reality star. According to E!, the family’s patriarch was also a president at Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories, but he is no longer working there. After the show aired, most of them lost their jobs including, Meri Brown.

Sister Wives fans might be curious to know how much money the family brings in to sustain their lifestyle. According to Reality producer, Terrence Michael, the family earns 10% of TLC’s per-episode budget. If TLC sets aside $250,000 – $400,000 for one episode the Brown family makes about $25,000 – $40,000. This amount is split between the family members.

Sister Wives has been on TLC for 14 seasons, so they are probably making more on the lower side. The family also took a pay cut so that they could film more seasons of the show despite the low ratings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kody Brown is currently worth around $800,000; Robyn Brown has the second-highest net worth in the family with $600,000, and both Janelle and Christine Brown have a net worth of $400,000.

Kody makes the most as the head of the family, though fans expected it to be more since Sister Wives has been on-air for very long. Kody Brown also makes some money on the side, through deals and Cameo videos he does for businesses and fans at a price. Kody’s financial issues are not all he is worried about. Kody spoke about his separation from Christine in a recent tell-all episode. Kody said he hopes Christine gets married and has a wonderful relationship.

