Real Housewives of Miami ‘RHOM’ Star, Alexia Echevarria, Clarifies That Her Late Ex-Husband & Father Were Bisexual, Not Gay!

Real Housewives of Miami star, Alexia Echevarria, clarified her comments about her late father and ex-husband’s sexuality in a recent interview.

RHOM was rebooted for a new season last year on Peacock. Alexia Echevarria shocked fans when she spoke about sexuality rumors surrounding her late husband, Herman Echevarria. Alexia and Herman were married for 12 years before their separation in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, however, Herman passed away later that year.

The recent season of RHOM explored the possibility that her ex-husband must have been gay. She told her reality T co-stars that she spoke to Herman’s lover for almost two hours. Alexia admitted the phone call gave her closure but also made her sad. At a Pride event honoring the 54-year-old for her work in the LGBTQA+ community, she made a heartfelt speech. Alexia dedicated her award to her ex-husband and late father who she also revealed was a closeted man.

During a recent interview on Behind The Red Velvet Rope with David Yotef, Alexia clarified her statement during the Pride event. “I want to say that they were bisexual. Yeah, I mean, that’s what their history shows, that they were bisexual. And I do believe in bisexuality, so yeah.” Yontef later asked the hard questions, like why Alexia feels she had the right to out people who were not alive to tell their own stories.

Alexia defended herself by saying everybody is going to have an opinion about her speech but at the end of the day, it is her story since everything that happened affected her. She continued, “I had to say my story because A.) there were always rumors. The girls brought it up in Season 3. It didn’t really happen like that, but it was rumored. “And B.) after he passed away, when the person’s no longer here, everybody starts talking.”

When asked why Herman’s lover felt so comfortable revealing so much info, Alexa said it might be because of his age. “I think it might be a cultural thing, or like, you know, he’s a young guy. Herman was older.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star also clarified why she shared about her late father who, prior to the new season, was hardly mentioned. Alexia said being honored made her think of her dad. “I grew up being ashamed, or you know, having my family protect me from knowing that my father was bisexual because they thought it was a bad thing. Because if they thought it was a good thing, why didn’t they tell me? Why didn’t they tell me?” Echevarria admitted she wanted to get ahead of the rumors so that they don’t come out in a nasty or ugly way.

