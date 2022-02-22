Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Alum Tammy Knickerbocker’s Daughter, Lindsey, Arrested for Meth Possession And Forgery!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

The daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Tammy Knickerbocker, Lindsey Knickerbocker, was arrested for possession of meth and forgery in Arkansas, on February 13. Lindsey’s bond was set at $25k.

Local news source, KNWA, reported that the 33-year-old was pulled over in a motel parking lot at a late hour because a police officer noticed that her vehicle’s license plate light was out. Police officers discovered “.4 grams of meth, more than $2,000 in counterfeit money, two forged checks and a device to print more” after they searched her car. She is currently being held in the Crittenden County jail on a $25k bond. Lindsey was charged with possession of methamphetamine and forgery.

The local news outlet revealed that the sheriff’s office was surprised to learn of Lindsey’s past reality TV fame, and didn’t make the connection until they received a call from TMZ.

“It was a complete surprise. I had no idea that we had someone in our jail that was related to a television personality,” Chief Todd Grooms said.

This wasn’t Lindsey’s first run-in with the law. She was busted for a DUI in 2013 after she was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of at least .08. Lindsey, who was 23 at the time, was operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .32, four times the legal California state limit.

Lindsey was arrested as a suspect of a hit-and-run and for battery on a police officer. The reality star reportedly fled to a friend’s house after the incident and allegedly punched a cop in the stomach, after authorities arrived.

She was sentenced to three years probation, 129 hours of community service, and was required to complete a nine-month first offender alcohol program.

Tammy Knickerbocker starred on the Bravo show for Seasons 2 and 3. Her daughters, Lindsey and Meghan made regular appearances. The sisters worked alongside other RHOC daughters as “OC Angels,” spokesmodels for an energy drink company founded by Tammy’s ex-husband, Lou.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips