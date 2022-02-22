Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumor in Twitter Tirade!

Rumors continue to swirl around Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard after a report exploded last week alleging that the reality star was headed for Bravo’s chopping block.

Candiace took to Twitter on Sunday to clear up speculation claiming that she’s currently pregnant.

“I am not phuking pregnant. Stop asking. Stop assuming. Stop postulating. It’s rude, tasteless & triggering for people who are really trying to get preg & can’t (not me, before u put that on me too). IF & when I am w/ child, u all will be the last to know & we can celebrate then,” the Bravo star wrote on Twitter, over the weekend.

She added—“It’s also just irksome because I feel like in a lot of ways, society trivializes having children. Not childbirth, which I feel is highly coveted and handled with great care — but the actual ACT of RAISING children is trivialized.”

Fans of the show know that Candiace, 35, has implied that she wanted to start a family with her fiancé turned husband, Chris Basset, since she joined the Bravo franchise, in 2017. The former beauty queen and the personal chef currently do not share any children.

Candiace continued to plead her case for putting off motherhood, during the Sunday Twitter rant.

She tweeted—“The evidence sits in the half raised kids running around here devoid of cognition & people skills being raised by the TV & the iPad & the iPhone & their grandmother & everybody but you because that shit is hard & you don’t really want to do it. So pardon me while I take my time.”

Candiace concluded her tirade by ordering viewers to keep their noses out of her uterus.

“This was a rant that I wasn’t prepared to give. But there you go. I know it may look like you own me because you watch my life play out in rotating four-minute motion pictures on your media devices, but fall the phuck back from my uterus.”

Candiace made headlines last week after a blind item sparked a flood of fan chatter about a mystery “Housewife.” The report claimed that a “problematic east coast housewife” would not be invited back to her franchise ahead of the upcoming filming season. The piece noted that the unidentified housewife regularly dodges accountability for her actions and that “pressure from opinionated fans” might shut down an expected contract renewal.

After the blind item, posted by “Bravo and Cocktails,” hit the internet, Candiace Dillard’s name began to trend as the possible mystery east coast gal.

Rumors alleging that Candiace would likely be axed from the RHOP cast also circulated after the airing of the Season 6 reunion.

Andy Cohen questioned Candiace about her multiple issues with other cast members during the reunion series, but she refused to take accountability. She even denied throwing a knife at co-star, Ashley Darby, during a previous season, despite footage confirming the incident. Candiace also did not back off from body-shaming Ashley, who had given birth while filming Season 6.

“All I’m saying is, why do I wake up to tweets saying ‘Fire her’?” Cohen asked Candiace during the reunion.

