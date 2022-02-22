Below Deck ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Stars On Jean-Luc’s Paternity Battle!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is back and the stars are already talking about Jean Luc and Dani’s paternity battle.

The previous season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht ended with Dani Soares finding out she was pregnant after a brief fling with co-star, Jean-Luc Cerza. What started as a cute kiss during a night out ended as a paternity battle after Dani broke the news. When Dani appeared on last season’s reunion, she said Jean-Luc denied being the father and wanted nothing to do with her pregnancy.

Jean-Luc, 26 even refused to show up for the reunion special. He did sit down for an interview with Andy Cohen. Jean admitted he was willing to take a paternity test to confirm if he was the father. Well, he ended up getting the test and the results came out as everyone expected. Earlier this year, Jean-Luc took to his Instagram to confirm that he is the father of Dani’s baby, Lilly Rose. He also said that the backlash he received after confirming the news caused him to take a break from social media.

Now that Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for season 3, some co-stars are letting fans know what they think about the paternity battle. During an interview with E! News, Daisy and Gary King opened up about what they think of Jean–Luc’s recent actions. Gary pointed out that Dani needs Cerza to step up as a father because Dani was raising the baby on her own in Australia. “It’s all good in saying stuff on social media but words are completely different to actions and if his actions spoke louder than his words, then then it would be different, but they at the moment they’re not,” he said. Gary even added that he hasn’t forgiven Jean-Luc for running away from his responsibility.

Daisy was hesitant to judge her former co-star but she let him know his post wasn’t the right way to go. “I thought it wasn’t an appropriate post. I don’t think something so complicated should be talked about so openly on social media in my opinion, especially for Lilly, who can’t vocalize for herself.” She also added Jean-Luc should have made his post a little less about himself and more about Lilly and Dani.

Dani Soares hasn’t commented on Jean-Luc’s paternity test post. However, she did thank some cast members who have supported her as she raised her daughter. On January 23, she posted to her Instagram. “I would like to take this chance to thank some of my fellow crew from season 2 who supported me in every way I needed and without whom I don’t think I could’ve made: @allidoreporfavor @parlayrevival_colin @daisykelliher87 @living_vicariously_through_me.” Dani finished her post saying life is better with friends.

