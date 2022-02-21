Sister Wives RECAP: ‘Sister Wives’ Season 16 One-On-One Biggest Revelations!

Kelli Bergheimer Kelli Bergheimer is an opinionated redhead, reality tv junkie, and freelance writer for All About the Tea.

RECAP: ‘Sister Wives’ Season 16 One-On-One Biggest Revelations!

This week, in the Sister Wives final one-on-one special event with the Brown Family, the host, Sukanya Krishnan, asks the adults more questions. What questions will Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, or Robyn Brown face tonight?

Kody Brown and each wife meet individually with the host to discuss Season 16 (filmed in the summer of 2020 through January of 2021). The footage in interspersed as each adult is interviewed, and even though they watch clips of what each is saying in real time, the interviews are solo.

Christine and Kody Talk Divorce

Christine Brown says she had to make a decision for her heart, and “my heart is done being broken.” Kody says that Christine has left him and moved. He says they are no longer married. Kody says that he loves her but doesn’t know what to do. He’s angry but wants to move into the grief stage so that he can move on. Kody thinks the rest of the family will have “some relief.” Robyn calls it “a waste” because, “there’s two functioning people who could figure it out.” Robyn is frustrated and angry because Christine and her children are part of Robyn’s “big picture.” In contrast to what Robyn says, Janelle says that both sides tried. Janelle is trying not to take sides. And Meri doesn’t know how to react to it.

Kody Questions Polygamy

Kody says that some other fundamentalist families figure it out better than him. So, he wants to know if others are just better at living in the dissonance than he is. Clips are shown of Kody’s breakdown over the season, ultimately deciding that he’s not sure if polygamy is for him anymore with the infighting of the wives as a constant struggle. Kody wanted his wives to love each other.

Kody Goes After Christine

Kody admits that Christine was living two lives, a public life promoting polygamy and a private life saying she wanted to leave, even when the Sister Wives series first started back in Lehi. Kody said he should have validated what Christine was saying, but he didn’t. Kody says her admission made him “angry as hell.” Kody says he questions all the time why God would inspire him to live this way if it’s “such a mess now.” He says, “It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It’s a challenge.” Christine wants out. Janelle questioned polygamy quite a bit during the pandemic, but she’s still all in. And Robyn is questioning if Kody will leave all of his wives, including her. Meri wants to stay regardless. Kody has regrets about how he has handled his wives and their hurt and frustration over polygamy. He should have listened and had empathy, but instead he had righteous indignation.

Utah, Utah, Utah

Sukanya tries to unpack the emotions and frustrations everyone had over moving to Utah or staying in Flagstaff after polygamy was decriminalized in Utah. Christine was shocked when Kody didn’t back her in the family conversation after seeming to support her in private. Then Kody later tried to fix it, saying he was stoic in the conversation, but Christine didn’t see it that way. Part of Kody’s problem that he admits is, he didn’t know what was going on and what was being said. Christine wasn’t saying it to him. Kody said he had heard rumors for years from his children and other wives, that Christine was talking about leaving. Robyn didn’t realize that if Christine didn’t get to move back to Utah, Christine was done. Robyn didn’t know that Christine was talking about leaving while she was off “looking at the mountains” with Meri and talking about Kody while Robyn, Kody, and Janelle were just a few feet away. Kody didn’t realize how serious it was because Christine had been complaining since they moved to Las Vegas, more than 9-10 years (and the length of the Sister Wives show.) Christine knew that she couldn’t live in a marriage like Meri has.

Kody Holds Grudges

Kody loved Christine’s bubbly nature when she came to the family, and he appreciated that she lightened the load he felt managing Janelle and Meri. Christine says that she felt like she had to say yes all the time, yielding to Kody. And things changed after she started saying no. Christine says that Kody really didn’t know what to do with her and her changing her role. After going to therapy with Kody, Christine discovered how angry he was. She says, “Oh my gosh, you hold grudges way longer than I do. Way longer.” But Kody refutes that by saying, “I don’t carry grudges. No, if somebody says I hold a grudge, they’re full of it. They don’t know who I am. They don’t know me.” After a few more minutes, Kody says to Sukanya, “I don’t want to talk about Christine anymore.”

Kody Vs. Christine

Christine says that Kody told her that they were “probably not” going to have intimacy in their marriage. Christine thought there were so many conditions. And clips are shown with Kody not sure what’s happening after finding boxes in the garage with his name on them. Kody wanted Christine to address the rumors he had been hearing from the kids. And Kody is angry that Christine told the cameras in her video journal, things that she didn’t tell him. Kody felt that Christine was stabbing him in the back. But he never had the conversation with her out of fear that she would leave. Christine never heard Kody say to her, I don’t want you to leave. Kody acknowledges he didn’t want Christine to leave. He wanted her to talk to him about her wanting to leave rather than telling others. Right now, Christine feels free. Kody is heartbroken, full of regret and grief.

Rumors are that the Browns are currently filming Season 17. As another season of Sister Wives ends, what are your thoughts for what happens next with the family?

Robyn Talks Family Issues

Robyn thought when she joined the family, most of the fractures had been repaired or had been attempted to be repaired. But she soon discovered that wasn’t the case. Robyn’s attitude was, “I’m here. I’m committed.” She worked on fixing things as much as she could. Robyn thinks there was “a lack of trying to figure it out.” So, they dodged and didn’t deal with things. Kody does seem to admit that Robyn is sad because Robyn starts by believing the best in everyone until seeing otherwise. And most of the troubles with the other wives have rolled downhill onto her over time.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips