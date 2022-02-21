Little People Big World Little People’s Matt Roloff Praises Son Jacob For Working On The Family Farm!

Little People, Big World star, Matt Roloff praised his son, Jacob, for working on the farm in a recent Instagram post.

Matt uploaded a couple of videos to his Instagram Stories where he shared with fans how the renovations are going on the family farm. The Roloff family patriarch posted a video of Jacob hard at work on the farm. Matt said over the clip, “We have some visitors, Jacob, Isabel, and Mateo.” Matt went on to add that it was a beautiful day on the farm since his son was helping him fix a few things. He continued, “Isabel came out to take the little guy on a walk and I’m just showing you how beautiful it is today.”

Matt Rollof turned the camera to selfie mode to show him sitting in the farm tractor. He continued, “Just sitting here trying to get some work done. Got in late from Arizona last night.” Matt, 60, also showed off the patch of land where the new house is going to be. “Karen and I worked out our plans extensively while in Arizona,” he said. The TLC star showed more videos of them moving dirt before they moved to another area where Jacob was fixing an irrigation leak on the farm.

Jacob and Isabel got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony after being engaged in 2017. Now the couple is proud parents, having welcomed their first child, Mateo, in December 2021. The Little People, Big World alums shared the good news with fans in July 2021 through an Instagram post. Isabel, 25, captioned her baby bump photo saying, “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December.” Now it seems the young parents are making sure Mateo gets to meet the entire Roloff clan.

Many TLC fans were not shocked to see Jacob helping out around the farm. He has been involved in the Roloff farm renovations for a few months now. According to The Sun, Matt has reportedly spent $2,627,978 in 2 years on renovations on the farm including new buildings and remodels. Matt Rollof’s sons, Zach and Jeremy, had shown interest in buying the farm, however, it seems they didn’t come to an agreement. In 2021, TLC fans asked the family’s patriarch what he was going to do with the 100-acre farm. Matt said they haven’t decided what they will do, although it is being discussed actively.

