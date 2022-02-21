Real Housewives of New York ‘Bulldozer’ Ramona Singer Skips Fan In Line On Aspen Ski Trip!

Real Housewives of New York City star, Ramona Singer, was seemingly up to her old tricks while skiing with her daughter in Aspen, Colorado, last week.

A source spoke to Radar Online about bumping into the Bravo star, who was vacationing in Aspen with her daughter, Avery, at Aspen Mountain Ski Resort. On Thursday, the bystander experienced the “Ramonacoaster” first-hand.

“She was right behind me and wouldn’t slow down, but I beat her to the door,” the eyewitness told the outlet. “Not sure what she said to me, but I recognized her voice instantly.”

“She’s literally just like you imagine her on the show,” the insider added. “She’s so intense. She’s like a bulldozer.”

The source and Ramona exchanged greetings, and the Bravo veteran agreed to snap a selfie with the fan before skipping ahead in line.

“She skipped me after taking the pic,” the insider laughed. “Ran ahead, I should say. But I didn’t care ’cause it’s Ramona.”

The snitch revealed that the reality star “paid in only hundreds” and that Avery showed up shortly thereafter.

Ramona remains seemingly unfazed by the ongoing campaign to have her fired from the long-running Bravo franchise. Fans’ opinions heated up after the network axed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer, Jennie Nguyen.

Jennie Nguyen was fired last month over resurfaced racist social media posts. After the news broke, “Housewives” fans flooded Twitter to demand that Bravo fire Ramona Singer for allegedly making disparaging remarks towards her African American costar, Eboni K. Williams.

In November, multiple in-the-know insiders told TMZ that Eboni had filed a formal complaint against Ramona in the weeks leading up to the scheduled reunion taping. Bravo reportedly continued to push back the filming date as the investigation rolled on.

The reported objective of the inquiry was to look into an alleged comment made by Ramona, which Eboni believed was racially motivated. The cast and crew were supposedly interviewed amid the probe, and Ramona was eventually cleared. Bravo purportedly decided against filming the reunion series at the conclusion of the investigation because the network believed that too much time had passed since the season wrapped.

“It was already a low-rated season so there were concerns about who would tune in 3 months later,” a source told the outlet.

A crew member had reportedly submitted a previous complaint against Ramona for the same issue. Eboni supposedly filed her grievance to reiterate the crew member’s claim, after the alleged behavior continued.

Fans know that Eboni, the show’s first black cast member, was widely criticized for using her time in the Bravo spotlight to preach her views on social justice issues.

Ramona was hit by backslash the same month for repeatedly calling Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, by the name of Kenya’s co-star, Porsha Williams, while appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Porsha is not part of the RHUGT cast. Ramona was slammed for confusing one Black woman for another after the first two episodes premiered.

Ramona declared in her defense—”I don’t really know Kenya! I only know Porsha. I haven’t really watched the show this season.”

