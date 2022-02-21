Below Deck ‘Below Deck’ Captain Lee Wants To Reunite With THIS Bravo Star!

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach, has said he wants to reunite with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey.

Below Deck fans were happy and excited to hear that Captain Lee would love to have Cynthia back on the show. Hopefully, if producers agree with the captain, the RHOA alum might return on season 10 of the show. In a recent interview, Cynthia Bailey added fuel to the rumors when she opened up about her experience while on Below Deck. The former RHOA star said she would love to go back on the Bravo show with her husband, Mike Hill. Bailey explained, despite the trip not being perfect, she enjoyed herself. Cynthia continued, “We ended up docking since the weather at the Bahamas was not the best.” Since Cynthia has said it was one of her best trips, she wants to share the experience with Mike.

Cynthia went on Below Deck season 3 with her family and fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Claudia Jordan. They boarded the Eros at the time and admitted to having a great time making memories on the yacht. Captain Lee had admitted that he wasn’t as excited at first when he was told the next charter guest on Below Deck would be a ‘Housewives’ star. Lee was sure she would be a high-maintenance guest, though Cynthia was great. The 71-year-old captain said, “Really, a pain, demanding and she was on there with Claudia Jordan as well. And she couldn’t have been more different. Not demanding at all.”

Cynthia spoke about her time on Below Deck and said it was the best gift Bravo ever gave her. During the interview, she said, “We ended up docking because the weather in the Bahamas was not the best. But you know what, if Bravo has ever given me a gift, it was being able to take my family on Below Deck. I got so many mom points from Noelle, she had the best time and my mom, it was like the best vacation of her life.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said the crew did their best to make them feel comfortable and enjoy themselves. Captain Lee said that Cynthia is his favorite Bravo star. Lee also added that he wouldn’t mind having other guests like Cynthia and Claudia on the show. Cynthia Bailey is currently filming Celebrity Big Brother.

