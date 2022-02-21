1000-LB Sisters 1000-Lb Sisters: Why Amy Slaton Uses Tammy As Her Scapegoat!

Ever since Amy’s weight loss stalled, fans have noticed she has been using Tammy’s weight gain to distract from her own.

1000-lb Sisters star, Amy, has been a fan favorite on the show because she is the most dedicated towards her weight loss. Since season 1 of the TLC show, Amy lost the most weight through diet and exercise. She even underwent bariatric surgery after attaining the ideal weight for the procedure, but Tammy didn’t. Tammy Slaton from the beginning, didn’t show much interest in quitting her unhealthy habits like eating junk food, so her weight loss journey stalled.

Tammy’s condition only got worse during the later seasons of the show, while Amy got married and had her first child, Gabe. Despite Tammy falling behind, fans have noticed Amy also isn’t where she is supposed to be in her weight loss journey. Viewers also noted she uses her sister’s weight issues as a distraction from her own. Amy’s surgeon, Dr. Procter, had advised Amy and husband Michael to wait a few years before having a child, however, they went ahead with their plan. During her pregnancy, it was hard for Amy not to give in to her cravings, which affected her weight.

After giving birth, Gage became Amy’s main priority. She sidelined her weight loss goals and focused all her energy on being a wife and mother. Amy’s move to a new house also affected her diet since she went back to eating take-out food. When Amy was getting called out by fans, all the attention was on Tammy since she had a near-death experience that put her in a coma. Fans are speculating that Amy, Chris Combs, and Amanda have been using Tammy’s situation as a scapegoat so they don’t get any criticism.

Fans on Reddit noticed that instead of the rest of the family dealing with their food addictions, they keep pointing out Tammy’s weight gain. One 1000-lb Sisters fan said, “The whole family uses Tammy to mask their terrible food choices.” Another fan also pointed out the only reason that Amy has been praised is because Tammy is doing so badly. Viewers also pointed out that Amy also uses Gage and her current pregnancy as an excuse to eat. Another Redditor said, “Amy only lost weight to get pregnant and she will use her kids as an excuse not to exercise and diet.” Hopefully, Amy will focus more on her weight loss journey in the new season of 1000-lb Sisters.

