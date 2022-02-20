Celebrity News Wendy Williams Show Officially Canceled, Replaced By Sherri Shepherd’s NEW Show!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Wendy Williams Show Officially Canceled, Replaced By Sherri Shepherd’s NEW Show!

After 14 long years, the highly acclaimed The Wendy Williams Show has come to a sad end, All About The Tea can confirm.

Sherri Shepherd has finalized a deal to become the permanent host of the former Wendy Williams Show, which will officially come to an end in June.

The working title of Sherri Shepherd’s new show is, ‘The Sherri Shepherd Show,’ and will officially debut this fall, reports Love B Scott.

Sherri Shepherd emerged as the lead guest hosts on the show, filling in on a regular basis for Williams since the beginning of the 13th season as the veteran talk show host took time off to recover from a variety of health issues.

This would mark Shepherd’s return to being a full-time daytime talk show host following her stint as co-host of The View.

TMZ was the first to report Shepherd’s pending deal, said she would be named a permanent guest host.

As reported, Wendy Williams is battling serious health issues and has been missing from her daytime talk show since July of 2021. Recent reports claimed that Wendy is suffering from the effects of early-onset dementia and her bank agrees.

Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams bank accounts in January 2022, out of fear that she has dementia and could be financially abused by family and friends. Keep in mind, these accounts are holding millions of dollars.

According to Wells Fargo, Wendy Williams, is an “incapacitated person,” who requires guardianship, therefore the bank will continue to deny the talk show maven access to her millions.

Now, Wendy Williams is teaming up with her cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, to battle Wells Fargo — despite carrying on an affair for years with a woman, who he fathered a child. Wendy, 57, hired Florida-based attorney, LaShawn Thomas, on recommendation of her ex, Kevin Hunter.

On February 10, Wells Fargo sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a special hearing to determine if Wendy Williams needs a legal guardian to manage her personal affairs.

On February 11, Wendy Williams lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, released the following statement:

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”

LaShawn Thomas explains that Williams’ legal battle with Wells Fargo stems from a disloyal friend of the talk show host.

“Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf,” the statement read. “Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips