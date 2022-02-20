Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Shay Johnson From Love & Hip Hop Pregnant, Fans Say Bambi’s Husband Scrappy Is The Baby Daddy!

Shay Johnson From Love & Hip Hop Pregnant, Fans Say Bambi’s Husband Scrappy Is The Baby Daddy!

Love & Hip-Hop star Shay Johnson is pregnant with her first child. The Atlanta native made the announcement via Instagram that she is welcoming a baby girl.

Shay Johnson, 38, revealed her baby bump on the cover of Kontrol Magazine’s Mompreneur issue draped in a gold velvet robe and a gold tasseled headdress.

Shay kept the pregnancy a secret with help from family and friends. In her post, she shared how thankful she was that her loved ones helped her keep the news private.

She plans to share her pregnancy on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop. However, there’s drama surrounding the new mommy.

Fans on social media speculate that her ex-boyfriend, Atlanta rapper Scrappy, is the father of Shay’s baby. But the problem is, Scrappy’s currently married to another Love & Hiphop star, Bambi.

One fan wrote, “If Scrappy is having an outside baby on Bam with Shay , ain’t no way they ever stopped f’n smh.”

“Not the instagram comments implying shay love’s baby is scrappy‘s when he and bambi are starting to do good.” Another person commented.

Someone else said, “Bambi, file for divorce, Scrappy got Shay pregnant. He’s no good!” Another wrote, “Scrappy and Shay both need they ass beat for this.”

Over the summer, Scrappy and wife Bambi appeared to split up for a time.

During a recent season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, the couple discussed divorce. Bambi told her co-stars that she told Scrappy it’s a good idea if they “probably” get a divorce, before they have a big disagreement about rent.

The couple frequently argued, saying they do not like each other’s energy, and Bambi finally told Scrappy to scram.

Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, also said the couple were heading for a divorce in earlier episodes.

Scrappy and Bambi eventually fixed their marriage, and seem to be happy now. But 7 or 8 months ago, when Shay presumably conceived – Bambi and Scrappy were on the outs.

Shay first appeared as a supporting cast member in the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, as Lil Scrappy’s “friend-with-benefits,” while he dated Erica Dixon.

Back then, Shay was secretly in love with Scrappy, but he refused to claim their relationship as anything more than casual sex. Despite Momma Dee’s matchmaking attempts, he eventually dumped Shay to pursue a serious relationship with his baby mama, Erica Dixon. Shay filmed scenes for season three but after a violent altercation during filming, in which she cracked a bottle over a woman’s face in a night club brawl, she was removed from the cast and her scenes were left on the cutting room floor.

