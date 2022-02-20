Sister Wives Robyn Brown Calls Christine and Kody’s Marriage A “Waste”

The Brown family returns tonight for the final installment of the season 16 tell-all, Sister Wives One-on-One, with Sukanya Krishnan and All About The Tea has spoilers.

Kody Brown and each wife meet individually with the host to discuss Season 16 (filmed in the summer of 2020 through January of 2021). The footage interspersed as each adult is interviewed, and even though they watch clips of what each is saying in real time, the interviews are all solo.

During Part 3 of the special Tell-All, Christine Brown opens up about what led to her decision to walk away from her polygamous marriage of 26 years from Kody Brown.

Christine Brown, 49, says she had to make a decision for her heart, “my heart is done being broken.” Kody says that Christine has left him and moved. He says they are no longer married. Kody claims that he loves her but doesn’t know what to do. He’s angry but wants to move into the grief stage so that he can move on. Kody thinks the rest of the family will have “some relief.”

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown chimes in, and labels it “a waste” because, “there’s two functioning people who could figure it out.”

Robyn is frustrated and angry because Christine and her children are part of Robyn’s “big picture.” In contrast to what Robyn says, wife number two, Janelle Brown, says that both sides tried. Janelle is trying not to take sides. And black sheep of the family, Meri Brown, is Switzerland — she doesn’t know how to react to it.

Kody and Robyn tied in the knot in 2010, and his relationships with his first three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, nosedived as a result.

Kody openly showed his partiality for his fourth wife on several occasions. To cement Robyn’s position in the family, the patriarch divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn. Then he arrived late to the birth of his and Christine’s daughter, Truely Brown. Many Sister Wives fans never liked or accepted Robyn and labeled her a master manipulator — even nicknamed her “Sobbin Robyn.”

Sister Wives viewers blame Robyn for the family’s demise, accusing her of breaking up the family. Many feel Robyn manipulated the plural family and influence Kody’s decision-making, which directly impacts the entire family.

Part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 16 One-on-One special, airs Sunday, February 20, at 10 p.m. ET, on TLC.

