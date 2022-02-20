Sister Wives Kody Brown Ready To Ditch Polygamy For ONE Wife!

Kelli Bergheimer Kelli Bergheimer is an opinionated redhead, reality tv junkie, and freelance writer for All About the Tea.

Kody Brown Ready To Ditch Polygamy For ONE Wife!

Kody Brown reveals that he’s struggling with his polygamist lifestyle during the Sister Wives Season 16 Tell-All finale, airing Sunday, February 20.

During Sunday’s Tell-All special Part 3, Kody Brown, 52, talks about Christine Brown’s contempt of plural marriage. Kody says he felt Christine was “living two lives” by publicly promoting the lifestyle while privately saying she wanted out, which he says made him “angry as hell.”

Kody says that some other fundamentalist families figure it out better than him. So, he wants to know if others are just better at living in the dissonance than he is. Clips are shown of Kody’s breakdown over the season, ultimately deciding that he’s not sure if polygamy is for him anymore with the infighting of the wives as a constant struggle. Kody wanted his wives to love each other.

“When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, ‘Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'” he said during the one-on-one reunion special. “It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It’s a challenge.”

The host Sukanya Krishnan then asks whether he’s questioning his own polygamy, Kody replies: “Oh, hell yes — yes. I question it all the time.”

Later in the clip, each of Kody’s wives, share their perspectives about the possibility of Kody leaving plural marriage someday.

Christine says she no longer wants polygamy because she doesn’t “believe” in it, second wife Janelle Brown says she still trusts the process. Janelle, on the other hand, says she “had to do some soul searching” amid the COVID-19 lockdown to determine whether polygamy was best for her going forward.

“If he doesn’t love plural marriage, what does he do?” asks fourth wife Robyn Brown. “.. That’s three of us or all of us that he moves on from, and we’ve seen that in our culture. We have seen that where a man decides he’s done living plural marriage and he leaves all of his wives or leaves all but one and he goes and starts a new life. He’s tired of it.”

Meri Brown is hopeful and still sees “the value,” in the lifestyle despite not having a romantic relationship with Kody, but she’s uncertain whether Kody still thinks plural marriage is worthwhile.

Addressing whether Kody is allowed to “give up” the lifestyle and leave, Meri, 51, says “anybody can do whatever they want.”

“If he wants to give up, he can give up,” she continues. “If he wants to walk away, he can walk away.”

Christine Brown confirmed her split from Kody in a statement on social media in November. She said at the time: “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.” The divorce came after Christine had expressed on the show that she wanted to return to Utah.

Part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 16 One-on-One special, airs Sunday, February 20, at 10 p.m. ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips