Kody Brown Heartbroken Over Losing Christine, He Wants Her Back!

Kody Brown’s anger over divorcing Christine Brown is all deflection — he truly is heartbroken and wants wife number 3 back in his polygamous concubine, All About The Tea can confirm.

The stars of Sister Wives gather tonight for the highly anticipated Part 3 of the Season 16 tell-all, giving Kody and each of his spouses — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, a chance to share their sides of the story in one-on-one interviews.

Part 3 does not disappoint and host, Sukanya Krishnan, leaves no stone unturned, as she gets the polygamous family to open up and share raw emotion, dishing about their family drama.

Christine’s Dad Changed Her Marriage

During the final part of the One-on-One interviews, the host methodically dissects the split between Christine and Kody Brown. Christine reveals how one conversation with her father changed her perspective on the marriage. She revealed, “My dad talked to me. It was actually my dad.”

She continued, “My dad … is the sweetest, most loving guy. He’s like, ‘At what point are you going to start saying no?’ And he goes, ‘You’re always saying yes to everything. When are you going to start saying no.’” And I’m like, ‘Oh gosh.’”

Kody loved Christine’s bubbly nature when she came to the family, and he appreciated that she lightened the load he felt managing Janelle and Meri.

Christine Became Rebellious

Christine says that she felt like she had to say “yes” all the time, yielding to Kody. And things changed after she started saying, “no.”

She explains that she used to “be always positive and upbeat and ‘whatever you need’ and ‘absolutely.’”

Christine says, “It’s so funny. It’s like I didn’t mind. It’s what I did, and it was completely fine until it wasn’t.” She explained. “All of a sudden, I just realized I couldn’t anymore.”

Kody Holds Grudges

Christine says that Kody really didn’t know what to do with her and her changing her role. After going to therapy with Kody, Christine discovered how angry he was. She says, “Oh my gosh, you hold grudges way longer than I do. Way longer.” But Kody refutes that by saying, “I don’t carry grudges. No, if somebody says I hold a grudge, they’re full of it. They don’t know who I am. They don’t know me.” After a few more minutes, Kody says to Sukanya, “I don’t want to talk about Christine anymore.”

No More Intimacy

Christine says that Kody told her that they were “probably not” going to have intimacy in their marriage. Christine thought there were so many conditions. And clips are shown with Kody not sure what’s happening after finding boxes in the garage with his name on them. Kody wanted Christine to address the rumors he had been hearing from the kids.

Kody’s Heartbroken Over Christine

Kody is angry that Christine told the cameras in her video journal, things that she didn’t tell him. Kody felt that Christine was stabbing him in the back. But he never had the conversation with her out of fear that she would leave.

Christine never heard Kody say to her, I don’t want you to leave. Kody acknowledges he didn’t want Christine to leave. He wanted her to talk to him about her wanting to leave rather than telling others. Right now, Christine feels free. Kody is heartbroken, full of regret and grief.

Part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 16 One-on-One special, airs Sunday, February 20, at 10 p.m. ET, on TLC.

