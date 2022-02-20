Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards’ Daughter Home Raided By The Feds In Money Laundering Scheme!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards daughter Brooke Wiederhorn’s home was raided by the feds back in December.

Brooke’s husband, Thayer Wiederhorn, was the target of the FBI raid for allegations of laundering money and a multitude other crimes.

According to court documents, Thayer’s father, Andrew Wiederhorn, chief executive of the company that owns the Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains, is really the one at the center of the FBI investigation. The government’s probe include allegations of securities fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion. Allegations made by a family member.

Federal agents confiscated phones, digital storage devices, tax documents and other records from the couple’s home.

Kim Richards’ daughter Brooke is not named in court records. She’s the oldest daughter of the actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards, and her 2014 nuptials to Thayer were chronicled on the Bravo reality TV show.

The FBI claim Andrew Wiederhorn, 57, “devised and executed a fraudulent scheme.” The chief executive allegedly received “millions of dollars in sham loans” he had funneled through his various companies.

Additionally, the Johnny Rockets head is being accused of scamming millions of American Express rewards points by routing the company’s money through his son’s PayPal account.

Andrew Wiederhorn’s attorney Douglas Fuchs of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, said released a statement:

“Mr. Wiederhorn categorically denies these allegations and at the appropriate time we will demonstrate that the government has its facts wrong.”

