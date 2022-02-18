Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Throws Tantrum, Goes OFF On Christine!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Throws Tantrum, Goes OFF On Christine!

Kody Brown is angry that Christine Brown dumped him and blew a gasket during Part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One special.

Christine Brown explains what triggered the beginning of the end of her relationship with spiritual husband, Kody Brown, in a sneak peek preview of the final episode of the Sister Wives One on One tell-all special.

Christine reveals that her relationship with Kody drastically shifted after she began standing her ground.

“I just had to be always positive and upbeat and ‘whatever you need’ and ‘absolutely,'” Christine tells host, Sukyana Krishnan. “I didn’t mind, it was what I did, it was completely fine…until it wasn’t. All of a sudden, I just realized I couldn’t anymore.”

Christine Brown reveals that it was her father who encouraged her to stick up for herself.

The TLC star shares her father asked her, “At what point are you going to start saying, ‘No?’” Christine explains that the question sparked a decision to change things within her marriage. Kody did not appreciate her decision.

“I think that he heard but he had no idea what to do because I changed so much in the blink [of an eye],” Christine reveals in the clip. “Everything changed and Kody withdrew and then I withdrew and then we just withdrew.”

Christine also mentions the couple’s time in therapy and how they addressed “stuff that shocked me completely.”

Kody offers insight into the crashed marriage before abruptly throwing a complete tantrum about his third wife.

The TLC star confessed that he was “no longer married” to his former partner.

Though he is still in “love” with her, the Sister Wives star revealed: “I don’t know what to do.”

He added: “I’ll take the grief right now for a little while. Just to be out of the anger phase. And then just moving on. Have a good life and find happiness.”

Kody concluded: “To be honest with you, there’s going to be some relief from the rest of the family too.”

Press play below to watch a snippet of Part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One special.

Kody and Christine share six children, son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Christine and Kody revealed their shocking split in November via separate statements on Instagram.

Christine wrote, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody responded to Christine’s statement, writing, ”Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Christine has since embraced her new life in Utah, and regularly updates fans on social media.

She recently thanked her followers for their support, showing off a clearly slimmer look in a fresh-faced selfie. Christine posted her Instagram message alongside a pic snapped in a sharp argyle sweater and pearls.

She captioned the pic—“This is just to say THANK YOU for your support! We ALL need support to face our challenges and I truly appreciate YOU!”

Fans cheered the TLC mom on in the post’s comment section.

“The world is supporting you and cheering you on! ❤️🙌” one viewer wrote.

“Truly an inspiration for standing up for yourself and what you know you want. I hope you find all the love, attention, and affection you deserve!” another fan said.

“Happy looks so good on you!!! So proud of you for choosing your own joy, happiness and PEACE!!!!!!!! Way to go, mama!” another user commented.

Watch Part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One special, Sunday at 10 pm ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips