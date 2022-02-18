Real Housewives of New Jersey ‘RHONJ’ Fans Slam Gia Giudice, 21, For Having ‘Way Too Much Plastic Surgery!’

Gia Giudice has been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since she was a child. Since then, fans of the show have noticed her face has changed due to plastic surgery. After being spotted in season 1, Gia got attacked by fans for getting too much plastic surgery on her face. This attack on her appearance comes only two years after she got a nose job.

RHONJ fan account, @BRAVOOOMG, shared a few photos of Gia Giudice when she was younger and after she got surgery. Fans expressed how they truly feel about all the surgery Gia has been undergoing. One fan wrote, “She’s so pretty with makeup. Why? And why have her parents allowed her to mess with her face? Sad.” Another person said, “She went from six years old with a 14 year old face to a 40 quick.”

Gia has admitted to getting plastic surgery back in 2020. The 21-year-old said she has never been happier. At the time, she posted a photo alongside Teresa and admitted she got a nose job. She said, “Yes I got a nose job. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” This is not the first time Gia’s fans are telling her to stop with the enhancements. When she got hair extensions in 2021, fans flooded her comments. One wrote, “GIA! You are so gorgeous! Stop with all the enhancements!”

Even though most fans don’t like Gia going under the knife, some don’t have a problem with it. Other RHONJ fans love Gia’s new look. They feel as long as she is happy with herself that’s all that matters. One fan said on Twitter, “She still looks like her father so she hasn’t gone overboard. She looks beautiful.” Teresa Giudice also reacted to her daughter’s nose job saying she was absolutely in love with Gia’s new nose.

Teresa has also come under fire by fans for getting plastic surgery. In November, she admitted to getting another nose job from Dr.Tobias, the same doctor that did her daughter’s nose. Fans told Teresa also to stop going under the knife and most especially getting lip fillers.

