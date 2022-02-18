Celebrity News OutDaughtered: Graham Stomps Competition For Hazel’s Heart!

OutDaughtered star, Riley got her first-ever Valentine’s gift and Danielle Bubsy couldn’t help but document the occasion.

When Danielle Bubsy posted the sweet post of Riley’s Valentine’s a few days ago, fans loved it. However, many admitted they wanted an update on Hazel and Graham’s Valentine’s gift in the comment section. One fan said, “She got Valentine’s gift before Hazel?” To which Danielle replied that Graham had already gifted Hazel a gift the previous week. The mother of six explained that Graham did this to avoid any other boys from gifting Hazel when the holiday comes.

Outdaughtered fans loved the post of the adorable couple but couldn’t help but wonder why Danielle didn’t dedicate a post to Hazel’s Valentine’s moment. She explained it was special for Riley since it was her first-ever gift on the holiday, unlike Graham who has been with Hazel for a while now. OutDaughtered fans still loved Danielle’s post about Riley’s Valentine’s Day. She posted a cute photo of the two spending quality time together. Danielle said in the caption that she was marking this cute moment for the future in case the couple ever got married. She also added that Riley loved her gift so Luke did a very good job for her first Valentine’s Day. In one photo, the cute duo was chilling by the fireplace. From the smiles on their faces, Riley and Luke enjoyed their day together.

Fans were so happy in the comment section of her post. One wrote, “Awww how sweet so cute Luke did a good job picking out her gift.” Another person wrote, “And what dad thinks about it? They are so cuteee!” Danielle also shared a cute photo of her and Adam for Valentine’s Day. The second photo was of Adam and his six beautiful daughters all dressed in colorful hoodies. “To my one and only Buzz. thank you for loving all 7 of your valentines so well. Love you Bae.” In their comment section fans praised the couple for having a beautiful family.

One follower couldn’t miss the chance to ask when the TLC show will return with a new season. The network has yet to announce when Outdaughtered season 9 will be released, though some fans fear it might be canceled. One fan wrote on the reality show’s Facebook page, “I love this show but felt like at the end of the episode they were saying goodbye. I have not watched every episode from the first one.”

