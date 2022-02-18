Celebrity News Little Couple Fans ‘Pray’ For Dr. Jen Arnold After She Reveals She’s Undergoing Major Surgery!

Little Couple star, Dr.Jen Arnold, has opened up to fans about undergoing hip revision surgery.

Dr. Jen took to her Instagram account to share some important news with fans. The TLC star posted a selfie with her husband, Bill Klein, while explaining to fans about her upcoming surgery. Jen captioned the photo, “Pre-surgery selfie 2022. Billifer greater than Bennifer. #lamiafishmarket #littlecouple #surgey @reallybillklein.” The two looked like they were enjoying a nice dinner before they went to bed.

Dr. Jen had shared the specifics of her surgery with fans during an Instagram Live. The 47-year-old has close to 1 million followers on the platform. Jen confirmed that she and Bill were moving from Florida to Boston with their two kids, William, 11, and Zoey 10. In a clip posted on her Instagram story, Dr. Jen said she had taken the leap of faith to move states. Will then appeared on screen and asked, “How do you like them apples?” Zoey also made a cameo saying, “My mom is wicked smart.” The cute clip had a sticker that read “with love from Boston.”

Jen said the timing of her surgery was challenging since it came when she needed hip revision surgery. The Little Couple star explained that her hip, which was replaced 20 years ago, has decided to fail. Jen also added that she and Bill would be traveling to New York for the surgery. The couple would be staying there two to three days for post-operation.

Fans rushed to Dr. Jen’s post to wish her well during the procedure and a speedy recovery afterward. One user wrote, “I’d rather see pictures of Billifer than Bennifer any day! Best wishes for successful surgery.” Most fans wished Jen a successful procedure and sent their prayers to the couple during this time. Another fan said, “I’d rather see pictures of Billifer than Benifer any day! Best wishes for a successful surgery.”

Not all fans are shocked about the couple’s move to Boston. Back in January, fans had speculated Jen was moving from Florida. When the reality star posted a cryptic post of a diary to her Instagram, some fans saw a hint of her move. Under Jen’s book, there was a paper that read “Boston Children’s Medical Hospital and Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital.” Hopefully, everything will go well for Dr. Jen during her surgery and move.

