Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow Wants To Normalize LGBTQ Identities!

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Heather Dubrow recently went on Watch What Happens Live to talk about her daughters’ appearance on the Bravo reality series. The socialite said she wanted to normalize LGBTQ figures in mainstream television. Heather’s daughter, Max had come out as bi two years ago, while her sister, Kat, came out as a lesbian earlier in February.

Kat and Max appeared in the current season of RHOC and shared how hard it has been since coming out to the public. During the interview with Andy Cohen, Heather explained how it has been having her daughters on the show. Andy said the star is a great mom and has nice kids whose “feet are on the ground.” The host added, “You guys are doing something right because your kids seem great!. The host also added that Heather’s scene with Kat during a recent episode was great and impactful.

Heather explained that sexuality should be a normal conversation in all homes. The 53-year-old hoped by opening up with her own family she could normalize such conversations. When asked how the kids feel being in the show, Heather said they had mixed emotions. She admitted it was a lot for them to handle since everybody was now giving their opinion on their lives and sexuality online. However, Dubrow thinks her daughters are helping people and helping start important conversations.

Watch the clip below!

RHOC fans are also proud of Heather for bringing attention to the young LGBTQ youth who struggle to come out because they are scared of not being accepted. One fan said, “That scene with Heather and her daughter totally changed my opinion of her !! Such a great and accepting mom. I’m officially a Heather fan!! Loved that scene and love her attitude!!” However, not all of the show’s fans support her bringing her kids on the show. Somebody wrote, “Heather is just so smug and pretentious!”

I am gay myself…but even i feel like she is using her kids as a storyline…”

According to People, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather are very supportive of their children’s identities. The couple has four kids together, Kat, 15, Max, Coco, 11, and Nick, 18. The housewife told the magazine, “We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans.” Having the family on RHOC has changed a lot of fans’ opinions about Heather Dubrow.

