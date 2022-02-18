Keeping Up With The Kardashians Fans Allegedly Bust Corey Gamble Kissing Instagram Model In Leaked Video!

A video that revealed a mystery man kissing a sexy young Instagram model went viral on Thursday after social media users allegedly pegged the man as Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The video allegedly reveals Corey taking a photo alongside the model before kissing her on the lips. While the man’s identity has not been verified, Twitter detectives claim that he’s the famous “momager’s” man.

Y’all Corey Gamble Kris Jenner boyfriend got a side piece 👀😩 allegedly pic.twitter.com/AG2X0G5Twc — The Gossip Twins (@Thegossiptwins) February 17, 2022

The video spread like wildfire over multiple social media platforms, raking in more than a million views by midday Thursday.

Corey and Kris first connected in August 2014 in Ibiza, Spain, where they were both attending designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party. They have been for together eight years.

Corey and Kris made headlines back in August 2021, after outlets began speculating that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch was planning a $2 million wedding to the talent manager, who is 25 years her junior.

Kris has been dodging lots of speculative chatter over the last several years, which was only amped when she began wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, in 2018. The former E! Star refused to clarify if she was actually engaged to Corey, 41, at the time.

Kris, 66, once commented when asked if she would ever consider remarrying—“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past.”

Fans also clamored to know if Kris would invite cameras to follow her journey to the altar, in a televised wedding extravaganza. Kim Kardashian exchanged vows with Kris Humphries in 2011, and with Kanye West in 2014, in lavish televised events.

Kris has been married and divorced twice. The reality TV mom was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978-1991, and to Bruce Jenner from 1991-2014.

A source labeled Corey “an official Kardashian-Jenner family member,” in April 2021.

“Corey has been a quiet, solid presence in their lives for years now,” the snitch told Life & Style. “He’s an ever-present uncle/father/grandpa figure. They confide in him about everything. Corey has everyone’s back.”

The insider noted that Corey is “especially close” with Kris’ daughter, Kylie Jenner.

“They pal around, they have the same sense of humor and taste in music,” the source shared.

