'Sister Wives' Fans Clown Meri Brown For Her Discolored Tooth!

Meri Brown appears to be living her best life amid a loveless marriage to Kody Brown—and while fans continually nudge her to cut and run, most only want the best for the longtime Sister Wives star.

The TLC personality loves to flash her smile on the reality show and on social media, which sometimes prompts snarky feedback from critical fans. Meri has a noticeably discolored front tooth that often grabs the attention of viewers—who are always up for chiming in with their own opinions and advice.

The TLC series sparks lots of chatter on social media, where fans sound off about every aspect of the plural family’s story—even Meri’s discolored tooth.

“Meri should get her brown tooth checked,” one fan suggested over a close-up snap of Meri’s tooth, on Twitter.

“I’m catching up on #SisterWives and Meri has a brown front tooth,” a viewer noted.

“Yeah, it’s a dead tooth. Meri from Sister wives has one too. Not sure why they don’t fix them, they have enough 💲,” another viewer pointed out.

“kody and that bitch who always looks like she smell shit Robyn can go to hell. Janelle and Christine find a new man that will take care of y’all and the kids. Meri needs to fuck off and get her tooth fixed,” one opinionated fan tweeted.

“Right on, Meri! Whispering: Fix the yellow tooth now,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Never realized they photoshop Meri’s dead tooth in the promos,” another person noticed.

Meri made headlines over Valentine’s Day after she sent herself a bouquet of flowers amid her platonic relationship with her spiritual husband.

“Sometimes, you just gotta bring your own sunshine!” Meri captioned the positive Instagram post. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The video was synced to a famous episode of the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which featured the main character, Alex Russo, (portrayed by Selena Gomez) mailing herself flowers.

“Oh my gosh, someone sent me flowers! I wonder who it could be,” Meri playfully lip-synced to the character’s voice. “Me!”

Meri’s holiday gift to herself comes after she revealed that she had not been intimate with Kody for ten years, during the “Sister Wives: One on One” special.

Meri admitted to host, Sukanya Krishnan, that it had been “about a decade” since she and Kody had shared an intimate relationship.

The long-running TLC show began filming in 2009, premiering in 2010, so Meri, 51, appeared to admit that her relationship with Kody had been on life support almost since the beginning of the series.

Kody cited the cat-fishing scandal that ensnared Meri after he divorced her to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2015. He told Sukanya that a “double standard” exists in plural marriage, which allows a wife to leave but does not grant him the same freedom.

“I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her,” Kody said about intimacy with Meri. “Because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again.”

Meri weighed in on the dynamic, sharing that she remains hopeful that their marriage relationship could improve.

Watch Part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One special, Sunday at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

