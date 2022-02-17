Celebrity News Monique Samuels is BACK — ‘Love And Marriage: DC’ Drops Mini Preview!

Love and Marriage: D.C. dropped its first teaser on Wednesday—giving fans a quick peek at the upcoming Love and Marriage: Huntsville spinoff series. Former Real Housewives of Potomac star, Monique Samuels, takes center stage in the preview clip, where she teases that viewers will get to know “the real, whole me.” The OWN network announced that the new east coast show was “coming soon.”

The former “Housewife” will star in the new OWN series alongside a new cast of characters. The show, which was originally titled Love & Marriage: DMV, standing for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, will be the second franchise in the Love & Marriage series. The original show, Love & Marriage: Huntsville finished its third season strong, and fans are already excited to check out a brand new cast of couples.

Monique is reportedly responsible for pulling together the new friend group, which includes herself and her husband, Chris Samuels, Erana and James Tyler, Ashley Brittney and Robert Silva, and Tasha and Neil Lyons. A photo of the new cast was posted on Instagram in December, giving viewers a peek at the new OWN crew. Viewers will get to know the couples as they navigate relationships, their families, and businesses in the D.C. area.

Monique and Chris Samuels will be familiar to lots of viewers, from their days on RHOP. The new series will focus on their marriage, family life, and the couple’s businesses.

Erana and James are expected to add a dramatic flair, as they reportedly frequent the D.C. party scene. They describe themselves as entrepreneurs. They operate an online women’s clothing store called iVision Boutique and are also involved in credit consulting and real estate.

Tasha and Neil Lyons are part of The Lyons Den Group, a real estate firm serving D.C. and Maryland. Tasha is also a celebrity hairstylist and has styled Monique in the past.

Ashley Brittney, who calls herself a “mompreneur,” runs an online kids clothing store called “Fashion Ashton.” Ashley’s husband, Roberto Silva, aka DJ Quicksilva, hosts D.C. radio show, the “Quick Silva Show,” on 93.9 WKYS FM.

The production company behind the project is Kingdom Reign Entertainment, headed by Carlos King, the former executive producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Fans know that Monique made her exit from RHOP over her violent altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett, which went down during Season 5. She later put Bravo on blast for treating her “less than human” ahead of the Season 6 premiere.

The former Bravo star confirmed that she had no regrets about walking away from the show, during an interview with “Basketball Wives” alum, Tami Roman.

“I don’t [miss it]. Even when they started filming, the thought of trying to prepare my life for cameras and everything else in my life that I have going on with my businesses that I’ve been working hard on, I can’t even imagine the whole tug of war,” Monique revealed, last year.

