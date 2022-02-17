Little People Big World ‘LPBW’ Tori Roloff Roasted For Being Cringey & Obnoxious!

LPBW star, Tori Roloff is getting roasted by fans for her cringey posts on social media.

Tori Roloff is currently expecting baby number three with her husband, Zachary Roloff. Tori has been documenting and sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans on Instagram. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2021. She captioned their IG post at the time saying, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you. Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift.” At the time, fans were happy and excited for the TLC star’s growing family. However, Tori’s recent Instagram Reels have some fans feeling a little different about her character.

Over on Reddit, some nasty fans let Tori know that her IG Reels are not all that. One Redditor said, “Her reels are so cringe. She is such a follower. Does Tori even know herself and her own interests? She doesn’t post anything original or pertaining to just her. It’s weird. Quit trying to be like everyone else.” Many of the LPBW fans agreed that her videos were cringey and had very low energy. Another user said this, “They’re super embarrassing and not in like a i’m making fun of myself and it’s cute way. Just straight up embarrassing. And ohh my god i hate her fake lashes so much they’re so bad.”

The fans were not only unimpressed by Tori’s recent posts on IG, but they also said she came off as obnoxious. One said, “Her facial expressions and mannerisms in them are obnoxious and make it obvious she’s trying too hard.” Somebody else mentioned that Tori Roloff might be posting more Reels because of the pressures of being an influencer. That is also what might be causing her to overshare with fans.

Just like any other social media influencer, not all her followers are roasting her about her reels. On Instagram, Tori’s comment section is filled with love and positive words from fans. One user wrote, “I just love your videos, they make me laugh and I can so relate.” Another fan said about the reality star’s new videos. “It’s that camera stare for me. From now on I shall assume I am a backup dancer as I pick up trains and dinosaur toys lol.” Though despite the comments it seems Tori Roloff is just having a little fun.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips