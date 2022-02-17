Celebrity News Love Is Blind: Where Are Cameron Hamilton And Lauren Speed Now?

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed were everyone’s favorite couple on season 1 from Love Is Blind. Now fans are wondering: Where they are now?

Cameron and Lauren were one of the successful couples from the first season, who managed to find love on the show. Fans loved how their journey to love wasn’t filled with any drama, just mutual affection. The two are still very much in love right now, after the cameras stopped rolling and there are new couples on the Netflix reality show. Cameron and Lauren got married in November 2018 after the show was filmed. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary in the fall of 2021.

According to an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ the couple shared with fans that they are still head over heels for each other. In the interview, the couple welcomed ET into their home and gave a tour of where they have been hiding out together. At the beginning of the tour, the two joked about having kids. “Once we have kids and they’re banging on it, I’m gonna be like, ‘You know your dad built this table! Be gentle.’”

It prompted the question that is on every fan’s mind: Will the two will have a baby soon? Lauren excitedly replied that the couple was working on it. “We’re actively trying. So it’s a whole lot of practicing right now. But we’re enjoying the practicing,” she said. Lauren was laughing as she shared the naughty detail. Cameron admitted that even fans have been bugging them about when they will have a baby. They seem excited to see a mini version of the couple walking around. Hamilton said, “Even if we post some mundane picture or something like that, the comments are always like, ‘When’s the baby coming?’ ‘Is Lauren pregnant?'”

Many fans could see the couple has the space for a new baby. The beautiful house features a theatre room, home office, glam room for Lauren, and even a game room for Cameron. One moment from their house tour that stood out is when they played their memories from Love Is Blind season 1. Lauren said as she reflected on their time together while on the reality series, “I didn’t think I could possibly love you more, but it’s definitely grown.” Fans are happy to know the couple is focused on their married life and growing their family.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips