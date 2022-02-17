90 Day Fiance Juliana Custodio Files For Divorce from Michael Jessen!

Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen, In Touch reports. The 90 Day Fiancé alum is currently pregnant with her first child with new boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

Juliana, 25, filed for a “dissolution of marriage,” in paperwork submitted in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday, after cutting ties with Michael.

“Juliana is looking forward to her next chapter and putting this behind her as amicably as possible,” Juliana’s attorney, Renee C. Bauer, told the outlet, via a statement.

Michael, 44, confirmed the TLC couple’s split in October 2021. They had been married less than two years. The news that Juliana was expecting a baby broke the following month.

“Baby on the way!” Obscura wrote in November 2021. “A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited, and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!”

Juliana took to Instagram to gush over her baby daddy and issue a demand to her followers.

She wrote—“Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are. I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for mak[ing] one of my biggest dream[s] come true. … I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura. Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave.”

A source later told “In Touch” that Michael heard about Juliana’s pregnancy on social media—“the same way everyone else in the world did.”

Rumors circulated last month that Juliana had allegedly cheated on Michael with the husband of Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah Naso. Multiple insiders claimed that Juliana had hooked up with Sean Naso, which led to chatter that called into question the identity of the baby’s father. At the time, Juliana, Michael, his ex-wife, Sarah Naso, and her husband, Sean, lived in the same house with their children. The 1.3 million dollar home is currently tied up in foreclosure proceedings.

Juliana denied the accusation and told the outlet that she had “confirmation” that Obscura was her child’s father.

“It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” she said. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

Juliana announced that they had done a gender reveal one day after her divorce filing and that the duo was expecting a son.

“I am excited to share this with you, the best moment of our [lives]!” Juliana captioned a video on YouTube. “We can’t wait to meet our baby.”

Juliana and Obscura added that they had both guessed that they were having a boy. “A big, big boy,” Obscura said.

