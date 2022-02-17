19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar Spotted With Minors Just Days Before Child P*rn Trial?

An old video resurfaced online showing Josh Duggar’s whereabouts days before his child porn trial began.

Josh Duggar shocked fans when he was arrested in 2021 by the federal government on child pornography charges. Before Josh’s trial, he was released in May after appearing virtually in court in Arkansas. The District Attorney ruled that Josh would be released to third-party custodians, the Rebers. Why? This is because there are minors who live in his grandparents’ and parents’ house, so he was a risk to them. The eldest Duggar son lived with the Rebers, longtime family friends. There were a few conditions for his release. One of them included that he couldn’t log into the internet and view any pornographic or erotic material.

Josh was also under strict instruction to stay on the Reber property and only leave for emergencies, lawyer meetings, and hospital visits. Another condition was that he could not be around minors other than his kids with Anna Duggar. A recent clip has resurfaced that shows he didn’t follow through with this last condition. Anna’s brother, David Keller, got married to Hannah Reber, and it looks like Josh attended the ceremony. Many people worried that there were other minors present when Josh participated in the wedding.

David and Hannah’s wedding happened on November 19, 2021. At the time of their wedding, the couple only shared a few photos with fans online. Maybe they knew if photos with Josh leaked, it would cause a lot of backlash on the Duggar family. This week, David and Hannah’s videographer released a wedding video, and Josh Duggar could be spotted in a few of the scenes. In one scene from the video, he took photos with his family while holding his youngest, Madyson Duggar.

Since the wedding was on November 19, and Josh’s trial began on November 30, it means he was around the minors only 11 days before his court trial. YouTuber, Tuff Topic, reacted to the videographer’s video of the special day and had a few things to say about Josh’s presence. “Josh was holding his new baby Madyson, and naturally that’s what you do, but I’m certain people wanted to hold her which meant interaction with Josh. This entire family is just messed up… Michelle is not realizing that Josie is not supposed to be around Josh at all, or any of his siblings. Children should not be put at risk under any circumstances just to allow a person to go to a wedding.”

Since he was awaiting trial, Josh Duggar had a GPS tracking device to monitor his movements at all times. So what likely happened is that the court must have given him permission to attend the wedding knowing other minors were going to be present. Still, many people think Josh Duggar shouldn’t have been allowed to participate in the wedding.

