19 Kids and Counting Jessa Seewald Blasted For Ignoring 5-Year-Old Son’s Birthday!

Jessa Seewald is being called out for playing favorites, as she shares moments of her life as a young mom with fans. Some followers of the former Counting On star have accused her of snubbing her five-year-old, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, while favoring her other kids, Spurgeon, 6, Ivy, 2, and Fern, six months.

Fans of the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On have been able to keep up with the Duggar wife, her husband, Ben Seewald, and their four children, via social media. Jessa maintains an active presence on both Instagram and YouTube, which invites lots of fans into the ins and outs of her life as a wife and mother. Some people believe that Jessa is a stellar mom, but others have expressed doubt that she treats all of her children the same.

Fans have guessed that Henry is Jessa’s least favorite child, based on pics and videos she posts on social media platforms. Jessa often shares family milestones, and fans recently noticed that the young mom celebrated Spurgeon’s birthday for a solid week, but has yet to mention Henry’s fifth birthday. Henry turned five on February 6. Spurgeon was showered with gifts for an entire week, but Jessa did not offer one post about Henry’s special day. A delayed celebration remains a possibility, but fan opinion has been heating up as the days tick by.

Jessa recently marked Fern’s half-birthday as the baby girl is on the brink of crawling.

“This deserves its own post. Girl can hold those planks better than I can! Fern has been trying to figure out that crawling business, and her seriousness and determination is absolutely adorable, 😍” Jessa captioned a series of snaps on Instagram, last week.

Her regular social media posts have sparked lots of chatter on Reddit, and some users have sounded off about Jessa seemingly ignoring Henry’s special day.

“Most of the time, I don’t care much about Jessa but what she did with Henry’s birthday is just sad… She forgot her kid, she made a post about a baby’s half birthday, but didn’t CARE about doing one for her 5 year old little boy,” one Reddit user wrote.

“He might not see what his mom does or doesn’t post on social media but he can definitely pick up on how she treats his siblings over him,” another critic remarked.

Fans have also called out Jessa’s subpar housekeeping skills in recent days. Jessa recently posted a video of the couple’s children eating ice cream around a table, but fans only took note of the cluttered living room in the background.

Reddit users took to the platform to accuse the couple of being too lazy to clean their house.

“Jessa seems too depressed to wash spoons tbh,” one user said.

“Too lazy and important to do dishes,” another declared.

“Henry is making plans to get the f**k out of there,” a third user commented.

