Wendy Williams’ Son Post Old Video To Deceive Public About Her Sanity!

Wendy Williams son posted an old video of daytime talk show today amid rumors of her diminished mental capacity.

In the five-minute video posted on Wednesday, Wendy Williams walks along a Florida beach with her son, Kevin, Jr., as she revealed she’s “doing okay.”

Wendy explained she was on the beach in Florida visiting family, she says “I come here often. I have real family. You know mother, father, sister brother. Real family. It’s very peaceful being here.”

The first red flag spotted in the video is when Wendy mentions visiting her mother when she’s in the sunshine state, however, Wendy’s mother, Shirley Williams, passed away in December 2020.

After discussing the weather, Wendy mentions she’s 56 years-old in the video, however, she’s currently 57. This is another indicator that the video is not current.

She told Kevin Jr, “You know that I workout all the time even though he don’t come with me. I go on my own.”

Wendy then gave insight into how she’s been spending her days: “I like to go early because after I work out I get tired. I want to take a shower again and then I like to lay down, watch TV.

“I get on the phone and call friends and family and some business. I do call business affairs.”

Later in the clip, Wendy said she’s taking a “break” from her life in New York City.

Wendy then said she “loves Florida” as much as she loves the big city, adding: “They are two very different things and people, but New York is my heart.”

She then thanked her fans for sending “prayers” before she said: “I am going back stronger.”

After noting that she’s in her mid-50s, she continued: “There are things that happen to people. I would say that things usually start about 40 and they go up from there.”

She assured fans that she’s focusing on her health by eating “the right food,” which is usually vegan or vegetarian.

Wendy added that “everybody’s got issues” and most things are fine “in moderation.”

The daytime talk show host then said she’s happy about her health for her age, saying: “People start to hunched over and they become taller.”

She concluded: “I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show.”

Press play below to watch the video and judge for yourself.

Wendy Williams is denying accusations about the state of her mental health following her bank Wells Fargo freezing her accounts and requesting a hearing from the New York Supreme Court to determine whether the TV personality, who has been on hiatus from “The Wendy Williams Show” since July 2021 due to health complications, is an “incapacitated person” who needs a temporary guardianship.

